Video shows Hamas firing mortar rounds from displaced civilian areas in Rafah

On Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson unveiled footage distributed by Hamas, displaying the organization’s members launching mortar shells from a tent in Rafah, which seems to serve as a shelter for displaced Gazans. The footage can be viewed here:

On Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson unveiled footage distributed by Hamas, displaying the organization’s members launching mortar shells from a tent in Rafah, which seems to serve as a shelter for displaced Gazans. The footage can be viewed here:

On Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson unveiled footage distributed by Hamas, displaying the organization’s members launching mortar shells from a tent in Rafah, which seems to serve as a shelter for displaced Gazans. The footage can be viewed here:

In the video released by Hamas, the terror group claimed the attack targeted an IDF helicopter in Rafah. The group did not mention that the tent was used by displaced Gazan civilians.

In the video released by Hamas, the terror group claimed the attack targeted an IDF helicopter in Rafah. The group did not mention that the tent was used by displaced Gazan civilians.

In the video released by Hamas, the terror group claimed the attack targeted an IDF helicopter in Rafah. The group did not mention that the tent was used by displaced Gazan civilians.