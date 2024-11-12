Iran builds 'defensive tunnel' in capital after Israeli strikes

Iran is building a "defensive tunnel" in the capital Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday, following strikes by Israel on targets in the country.

The tunnel, located near the city center, will link a station on the Tehran metro to the Imam Khomeini hospital, thus allowing direct underground access to the medical facility.

2 View gallery Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khameneni ( Photo: AP )

"For the first time in the country, a tunnel with defensive applications is being built in Tehran," the head of transport for Tehran City Council told Tasnim.

Last month, Israel carried out its first officially-recognized strikes in Iran, hitting missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in the country's west, as a response to Iran's October 1 attack on Israeli territory.

2 View gallery Iranians in Tehran ( Photo: Vahid Salemi )

Back in October, Iran launched nearly 200 missiles at Israel , most of which were intercepted, though some landed in central and southern Israel. Israeli officials vowed a severe response to the large-scale attack, while Iran continued issuing threats.

A video was released showing Revolutionary Guard Commander Hossein Salami ordering the operation, dubbed “Operation True Promise 2,” following a similar attack in April of the same name.

