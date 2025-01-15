Israel, Hamas reach cease-fire agreement

After a last minute crisis was solved, officials in Israel and the U.S. confirmed an agreement for a cease-fire and hostage release has been reached. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will hold a press conference in the evening hours.

After a last minute crisis was solved, officials in Israel and the U.S. confirmed an agreement for a cease-fire and hostage release has been reached. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will hold a press conference in the evening hours.

President-elect Donald Trump announced the deal on his Truth Social account. writing in all caps "WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!"

According to a report on Reuters the first phase of the agreement will last for six weeks and include a gradual withdrawal of IDF troops from central Gaza and the return of displaced Gaza residents to the northern areas of the Strip. Hamas will release 33 hostages including all of the women, IDF soldiers among them, the two Bibas children and men over the age of 50.

