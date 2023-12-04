Watch: Video of Bibas brothers' first meeting before abduction to Gaza

After the touching video of 4-year-old Ariel Bibas meeting his newborn brother Kfir for the first time was featured in the British Daily Mail, the family has decided to share it in Israel on Monday.
The video was shared by Jimmy Miller, cousin of their mother Shiri Bibas, to increase international pressure for their release from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.
"There is genuine concern for the well-being of our family members, of course, and for the well-being of the other captives. However, we are trying to maintain optimism and some hope that they are there, waiting for us, and they are still alive despite the rumors," Miller said in an interview with Ynet.
Yarden, Shiri and their children Ariel and Kfir, were abducted by Hamas on October 7. The image of a frightened Shiri Bibas clutching her two small, red-headed children while being taken captive by terrorists has become one of the most synonymous visuals with the tragic events of October 7.
Ariel, and the infant Kfir, only ten months old, remain the last children yet to be released by Hamas. Last week, Hamas announced, as part of its psychological terror, that Shiri and the children were killed, and a day later, they released a video in which Yarden, is seen informed of the supposed death of his loved ones.
"Unfortunately, the released captives have no information to share," Miller added. "We hope they are hiding them somewhere, and we'll hear good news soon. Seeing Yarden alive gave us great hope in our hearts that he will also return to us. According to the photos, Yarden has lost at least 15 kilograms; he is in a very fragile mental state. We urge everyone to do everything possible to bring him back, along with the rest of the hostages."