Relatives cling to hope Bibas mother, children alive despite Hamas claims of their demise

Fifty-eight days after his abduction to the Gaza Strip, the Daily Mail released a moving video on Sunday showing 4-year-old Ariel Bibas looking on lovingly at his newborn brother Kfir for the first time ten months ago and embracing him.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Jimmy Miller, cousin of Shiri Bibas, mother of the two children held by Hamas, chose to share the video with British media. His goal is to amplify international pressure for their safe return to Israel.

2 View gallery Yarden and Shiri Bibas with their children

Despite Hamas's unconfirmed claim that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir are no longer alive , Miller informed the Daily Mail that the family remains hopeful.

They know that kids are sensitive to people all over the world and I think this is the reason they are trying to play with us," he told the Mail. "We are being as optimistic as we can and just praying for some good news."

The day after the statement regarding Shiri, Ariel and Kfir, Hamas released a video showing Yarden, the family's father, reacting to the news of his family's alleged demise. Ynet chose not to publish Yarden’s statements made in the video, which were clearly scripted by his captors.

2 View gallery Shiri Bibas and her children

"[I]n the video, you can see Yarden is in a bad [shape], he looks like he has lost 20kg,” Miller told the Mail. "He looked as if he had been given something psychotic and he didn’t look his usual self. We just hope it isn’t true and they are just playing with us.”