Watch: Nir Oz resident tells about her murdered and abducted friends

A quarter of Kibbutz Nir Oz were either murdered or abducted by Hamas on October 7 in a matter of hours; a month after the massacre, Kibbutz Nir Oz resident Sigal Hadar commemorates her friends that are now gone

Michaela Hazani|
A Nir Oz resident speaks about the murdered and kidnapped from the kibbutz
(Video: Yaron Sharon, Edit: Assaf Kozin )

Before the war, there were 400 people living in Kibbutz Nir Oz's. During the murderous terrorist attack by Hamas, more than 100 members were murdered or abducted to Gaza.
Kibbutz member Sigal Hadar experienced the horrors firsthand, and her uncle, the late Gideon Fauker, was murdered in that attack. In addition to the personal loss, she lost more than 80 friends, acquaintances, and people who shaped her life on the kibbutz. Those who raised her, those she grew up with.
Kibbutz Nir Oz after the killing spree and abduction
(Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen)
Within a few hours, an entire community was all but wiped out: the kindergarten teacher, the postman, the therapist, the nanny, the mechanic, and many more are no longer here.
In the video, Sigal names those murdered and speaks about the people who were an inseparable part of her life and the kibbutz.
