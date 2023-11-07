Watch: Nir Oz resident tells about her murdered and abducted friends

Before the war, there were 400 people living in Kibbutz Nir Oz's. During the murderous terrorist attack by Hamas, more than 100 members were murdered or abducted to Gaza.

