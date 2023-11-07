Watch: Nir Oz resident tells about her murdered and abducted friends

Before the war, there were 400 people living in Kibbutz Nir Oz's. During the murderous terrorist attack by Hamas, more than 100 members were murdered or abducted to Gaza.
Kibbutz member Sigal Hadar experienced the horrors firsthand, and her uncle, the late Gideon Fauker, was murdered in that attack. In addition to the personal loss, she lost more than 80 friends, acquaintances, and people who shaped her life on the kibbutz. Those who raised her, those she grew up with.
Within a few hours, an entire community was all but wiped out: the kindergarten teacher, the postman, the therapist, the nanny, the mechanic, and many more are no longer here.
In the video, Sigal names those murdered and speaks about the people who were an inseparable part of her life and the kibbutz.