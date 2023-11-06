Government mulls diverting students to volunteer work

The education ministry said it was considering suspending high school studies during wartime and shifting students to volunteer programs. "All the Israeli youth today are the State of Israel. Its routine has gone completely wrong. I am discussing the subject with officials in the ministr,." Education Minister Yoav Kisch said in the Knesset.

The ministry published a plan to delay the winter matriculation by two months and the summer matriculation by three weeks. Great concessions will also be made, including the reduction of the number of exams, as was done during the COVID pandemic, the reduction of the study material and adding addition of time on exams.

The minister said the teens were having a harder time adjusting to the new educational schedule and those who were evacuated from border communities in the north and south were particularly detached from studies.

Chairman of the Education Committee, Yosef Taib, said that despite all difficulties, all the evacuees should be brought to one city and let the education department of that municipality deal with their schooling.

According to the Education ministry, many high school students chose to join voluntary initiatives, including babysitters, receiving evacuees in reception centers, helping the elderly, assisting less fortunate families and more.

