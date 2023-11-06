Border Police officer injured in Jerusalem stabbing attack succumbs to wounds

Sergeant Lubin was a lone soldier who moved to Israel from the United States on August 21 and joined the Border Police as part of her military service in March 2022. After completing her basic training, she was assigned to the Border Police’s Old City Brigade in Jerusalem.

She lived in Kibbutz Sa'ad, located near the Gaza border. According to the police, her friends in the brigade described her as "a courageous, professional, values-driven, social, cheerful, and kind-hearted soldier who was always willing to help everyone. She was the first to volunteer for any mission in order to protect the country."

