Border Police officer injured in Jerusalem stabbing attack succumbs to wounds

Sergeant Ross Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, who was stabbed by a Palestinian terrorist outside a Jerusalem police station, died as a result of her injuries after being rushed to a hospital

Ross Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, a 20-year-old Border Police soldier who was critically injured in a stabbing terror attack near a police station in Jerusalem succumbed to her wounds on Monday.
Sergeant Lubin was a lone soldier who moved to Israel from the United States on August 21 and joined the Border Police as part of her military service in March 2022. After completing her basic training, she was assigned to the Border Police’s Old City Brigade in Jerusalem.
2 View gallery
סמ"ש רוס אלישבע רוז איידה לוביןסמ"ש רוס אלישבע רוז איידה לובין
Sergeant Ross Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin
(Photo: Israel Police)
She lived in Kibbutz Sa'ad, located near the Gaza border. According to the police, her friends in the brigade described her as "a courageous, professional, values-driven, social, cheerful, and kind-hearted soldier who was always willing to help everyone. She was the first to volunteer for any mission in order to protect the country."
Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai said "Ross is the Israel Police’s 59th fallen officer in the current war, all of them are the heroes who have bravely served in defending the State of Israel on every front. I heard Ross’ commanders tell the touching story of how she came to Israel from the United States more than two years ago to serve as a soldier in the Border Police in a challenging role, far from her family in the U.S., out of love for the land, the country, and its values, and out of a deep sense of duty.”
2 View gallery
זירת פיגוע הדקירהזירת פיגוע הדקירה
Police forces at the scene of the attack
(Photo: Shalev Shalom)
"When we arrived at the scene, we saw a young woman in her 20s unconscious and a man about 20 years old walking around. We immediately started medical treatment and evacuated them to the nearby Mount Scopus Hospital, where the young woman's condition is critical and the young man's condition is minor," Magen David Adom medic Nadav Taib who arrived at the scene said.
The terrorist, a 16-year-old youth from east Jerusalem, was eliminated on the scene. At approximately 08:10 a.m., the terrorist charged toward a Border Police force operating outside the police station with a knife in hand and repeatedly stabbed Lubin, who was stationed there. Border Police officers who were stationed nearby opened fire at the terrorist and neutralized him.
