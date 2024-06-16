Turkish mobs destroy Biden, Netanyahu effigies in Eid al-Adha fury

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has taken a strong stance against Israel since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, has

suspended trade

and

accused Netanyahu of war crimes

. He also linked Israel to past military coups in Turkey, asserting, "Don’t forget the military coup on September 12, 1980, which happened right after the massive demonstration for Jerusalem in Konya. Don’t forget the coup on February 28, 1997, which took place right after the Jerusalem Night event in Ankara. Don’t forget that the failed coup attempt in 2016 was carried out by Zionist operators,”

Erdoğan told the Turkish parliament last April