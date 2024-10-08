Bandages and missing fingers: Iranian footage shows injured Hezbollah terrorists after pager explosions

The Iranian news agency Mehr released footage of Hezbollah terrorists injured in pager and walkie talkie explosions across Lebanon last month.

The video made public on Tuesday shows terrorists from the group with bandaged hands and eyes, likely from blast injuries. Some are even seen in wheelchairs.

The video released by Iranian news agency Mehr

According to the agency, these Hezbollah terrorists are now in Iran receiving medical treatment. In the footage, they are shown visiting the tomb of Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha in the city of Mashhad.

After the first pager explosion on September 18, Iranian media reported that the Iranian Red Crescent had transported 95 injured individuals from Lebanon to Iran for further treatment.

2 View gallery Iranian terrorists with missing fingers after the pager explosions attack

“Most of the injured suffered hand and eye wounds. Upon arrival in Iran, they were transferred to hospitals for continued care,” according to the head of the Red Crescent.

The latest Mehr video highlights these hand injuries. Lebanese network MTV reported on September 18 that Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, who was also injured in the pager explosion, was flown from Beirut to Tehran to complete his treatment. Around 90 other injured individuals, along with their families, were on the same flight.

2 View gallery Hezbollah terrorists receiving treatmeant in Iran

In the days following his injury, Amani said: “My injury is an honor, as I stood with the Lebanese people during this war crime.” While receiving treatment in Tehran, he was visited by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

