Israel strikes key weapon routes between Syria and Lebanon, report says

The unit, responsible for moving arms from Iran and its allies to Hezbollah in Lebanon, has been under increased scrutiny after a senior member was killed in Damascus last month.

The unit, responsible for moving arms from Iran and its allies to Hezbollah in Lebanon, has been under increased scrutiny after a senior member was killed in Damascus last month.

The unit, responsible for moving arms from Iran and its allies to Hezbollah in Lebanon, has been under increased scrutiny after a senior member was killed in Damascus last month.