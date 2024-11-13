Israel strikes key weapon routes between Syria and Lebanon, report says

Security sources say airstrikes target routes used by Hezbollah’s Unit 4,400 for arms transfers; Syrian air defenses reportedly spring into action against incoming threats; 4 people suffer minor injuries

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Syria
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes targeted key roads between Syria and Lebanon used by Hezbollah’s Unit 4,400 for weapon transfers, Saudi-owned Al Hadath news channel reported Wednesday evening, citing a security source.
The unit, responsible for moving arms from Iran and its allies to Hezbollah in Lebanon, has been under increased scrutiny after a senior member was killed in Damascus last month.
2 View gallery
משרד ההגנה הסורי פרסם כי ישראל תקפ אווירית גשרים בנהר האורונטס ובכבישים בגבול סוריה - לבנון באזור אל-קוסיירמשרד ההגנה הסורי פרסם כי ישראל תקפ אווירית גשרים בנהר האורונטס ובכבישים בגבול סוריה - לבנון באזור אל-קוסייר
Roads struck in Syria's al-Qusayr
(Photo: Syrian Defense Ministry)
2 View gallery
משרד ההגנה הסורי פרסם כי ישראל תקפ אווירית גשרים בנהר האורונטס ובכבישים בגבול סוריה - לבנון באזור אל-קוסיירמשרד ההגנה הסורי פרסם כי ישראל תקפ אווירית גשרים בנהר האורונטס ובכבישים בגבול סוריה - לבנון באזור אל-קוסייר
Roads struck in Syria's al-Qusayr
(Photo: Syrian Defense Ministry)
Al Hadath reported that suspected Israeli strikes hit the city of al-Qusayr and nearby villages in the Homs region of Syria. The Syrian radio station Sham FM reported that Syrian air defenses were activated in response to hostile targets in the rural areas of Homs, near the Lebanese border, and that four people sustained minor injuries in the attack near al-Qusayr.
Additionally, the opposition-affiliated Syrian news site Voice of the Capital reported explosions in the area.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""