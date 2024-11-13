Israel strikes key weapon routes between Syria and Lebanon, report says

Israeli airstrikes targeted key roads between Syria and Lebanon used by Hezbollah’s Unit 4,400 for weapon transfers, Saudi-owned Al Hadath news channel reported Wednesday evening, citing a security source.
The unit, responsible for moving arms from Iran and its allies to Hezbollah in Lebanon, has been under increased scrutiny after a senior member was killed in Damascus last month.
Al Hadath reported that suspected Israeli strikes hit the city of al-Qusayr and nearby villages in the Homs region of Syria. The Syrian radio station Sham FM reported that Syrian air defenses were activated in response to hostile targets in the rural areas of Homs, near the Lebanese border, and that four people sustained minor injuries in the attack near al-Qusayr.
Additionally, the opposition-affiliated Syrian news site Voice of the Capital reported explosions in the area.
