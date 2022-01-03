Gunshots fired from Gaza into Israel, military says

Gaza Strip militants opened machinegun fire from the Palestinian enclave into Israel, the military reported on Monday.
A military spokesperson said the shooting had only set off an alarm on the Home Front Command's phone app in an open area in southern Israel near the border with Gaza and did not trigger sirens in nearby towns. No casualties or damage were reported in the incident.
This is the third such incident in the area over the past week, as tensions between Israel and Gaza terrorist factions are simmering.
Hamas militants launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel, prompting Israel to carry out airstrikes on military targets in Gaza early Sunday.
The Israeli military said it struck “a rocket manufacturing site and military posts” belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to Saturday’s rocket fire.
“Whoever points missiles at Israel bears responsibility,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.
He also dismissed Hamas' claims the rocket launch had been triggered by a thunderstorm. "All this talk about lightning causing the rocket launches are irrelevant," he said.
On Wednesday, Palestinian militants shot and lightly wounded an Israeli contractor working along the border fence and Israel responded with artillery fire targeting military posts, ending a months-long calm along the southern frontier.