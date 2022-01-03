Gunshots fired from Gaza into Israel, military says

Gaza Strip militants opened machinegun fire from the Palestinian enclave into Israel, the military reported on Monday.

A military spokesperson said the shooting had only set off an alarm on the Home Front Command's phone app in an open area in southern Israel near the border with Gaza and did not trigger sirens in nearby towns. No casualties or damage were reported in the incident.

IDF forces near the Gaza border ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

This is the third such incident in the area over the past week, as tensions between Israel and Gaza terrorist factions are simmering.

The Israeli military said it struck “a rocket manufacturing site and military posts” belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to Saturday’s rocket fire.

IDF airstrikes in Gaza early Sunday ( Photo: AFP )

“Whoever points missiles at Israel bears responsibility,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

He also dismissed Hamas' claims the rocket launch had been triggered by a thunderstorm. "All this talk about lightning causing the rocket launches are irrelevant," he said.