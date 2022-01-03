Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
17C
IDF forces near the Gaza border

Gunshots fired from Gaza into Israel, military says

IDF spokesperson says shooting only set off alarm on Home Front Command's phone app and did not trigger sirens in nearby towns; no casualties or damage reported

Yoav Zitun |
Published: 01.03.22, 18:12
Gaza Strip militants opened machinegun fire from the Palestinian enclave into Israel, the military reported on Monday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • A military spokesperson said the shooting had only set off an alarm on the Home Front Command's phone app in an open area in southern Israel near the border with Gaza and did not trigger sirens in nearby towns. No casualties or damage were reported in the incident.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    כוחות צה"ל בגבול רצועת עזה    כוחות צה"ל בגבול רצועת עזה
    IDF forces near the Gaza border
    (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
    This is the third such incident in the area over the past week, as tensions between Israel and Gaza terrorist factions are simmering.
    Hamas militants launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel, prompting Israel to carry out airstrikes on military targets in Gaza early Sunday.
    The Israeli military said it struck “a rocket manufacturing site and military posts” belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to Saturday’s rocket fire.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    התקיפה בעזה, הלילה    התקיפה בעזה, הלילה
    IDF airstrikes in Gaza early Sunday
    (Photo: AFP)
    “Whoever points missiles at Israel bears responsibility,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.
    He also dismissed Hamas' claims the rocket launch had been triggered by a thunderstorm. "All this talk about lightning causing the rocket launches are irrelevant," he said.
    On Wednesday, Palestinian militants shot and lightly wounded an Israeli contractor working along the border fence and Israel responded with artillery fire targeting military posts, ending a months-long calm along the southern frontier.
    Talkbacks for this article 0