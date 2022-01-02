IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza, Hamas fires Sam-7 missiles at choppers

Israel struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, late on Saturday in response to rocket fire earlier in the day.

According to the IDF Hamas rocket production sites were targeted as well as military posts along the border, claiming the Gaza rulers were responsible for all violent attacks originating from the enclave.

IDF strike in Gaza overnight

Hamas fired anti-aircraft Sam-7 missiles at the attacking aircraft, in a rare move.

IDF strike in Gaza overnight

The uptick in the violence came after two rockets fired from Gaza landed off the shores of Tel Aviv.

Hamas claimed the rocket launch was triggered by a lightning storm and was not instigated by the terror group but officials in Israel said they believed the Islamic Jihad was behind the incident.

Gaza rockets land in the sea off the coast of Jaffa on Saturday

Saturday, January 1 marked the anniversary of the founding of the Palestinian Fatah organization and the Islamic Jihad's rocket fire could be seen as a message to the Palestinian Authority that while President Mahmoud Abbas was willing to meet with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the Islamist group was willing to attack Tel Aviv, according to some observers.



