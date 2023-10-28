IDF says troops remain in Gaza, dozens of terrorists dead; UN, WHO say lost contact with staff in Gaza as fighting reported





IDF footage of strikes on Hamas underground infrastructure





The IDF confirmed said on Saturday that its troops remain in Gaza as Hamas targets continue to come under attack. In an announcement in the early morning hours. the military said its jets struck 150 underground Hamas targets in the northern areas "including terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure. The IDF also said it has killed Asem Abu Rakaba, head of the Hamas Aerial Array.

I srael decided that humanitarian aid to the Strip would increase, bringing food and medicine as the land incursion proceeds but stands on its refusal to allow fuel to be delivered. Military officials said its offensive would pressure Hamas to negotiate for the release of hostages.

IDF images of strikes on Gaza early on Saturday

The Palestinians said Israeli strikes continued into the morning hours. "Internet and communications have been down for the past 12 hours and ambulances were unable to reach to locations bombed," they said.

Hamas said its forces were prepared to confront the Israeli troops after claiming firefights were taking place in Beit Hanoun in the north eastern part of the Strip and at the al Bureij refugee camp in the center, overnight.

Gaza under Israeli attack overnight Friday

Lebanese daily Al Akhbar reported on Saturday that there was an unusual movement of U.S. troops in the American bases in Syria. "The Americans began transporting to their bases, by air and land, systems to take down UAVs," the publication closely affiliated with Iran-backed Hezbollah said. Sources told the paper some 50 trucks entered Syria in the past three days. "Their presence in Syria and Iraq is not wanted," the reports claimed.

The UN said on Saturday that it had lost contact with its staff, and members of aid organizations in Gaza after a communication and internet failure since late on Friday as Israel expanded its incursions into Gaza. World Health Organization (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said contact with Gaza health facilities was also lost. "This siege makes me gravely concerned for their safety and the immediate health risks of vulnerable patients," he said.

Air Force jet takes off to strike Hamas underground infrastructure

Family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza demanded the government explain how a ground offensive would not endanger hostages, after meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. She ensured the the administration was doing everything possible to secure hostages are released and told them they were not alone.

Doug and I met with families of Americans who are still unaccounted for following the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, and my message to them was simple: You are not alone. @POTUS and I are doing everything we can to bring these Americans home. pic.twitter.com/ADUvjs7u0g — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 27, 2023





U.S. Vice President Kamal Harris meets meets family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

Pro Palestinian protesters demanding a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas forced officials on Friday to close Grand Central Terminal, one of New York City's major transit hubs, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

Pro Palestinian protesters at Grand Central Station

The UN On Friday voted on a call for an immediate truce in Gaza. the resolution drafted by Arab states passed with 120 votes in favor, while 45 abstained and 14 - including Israel and the United States - voted no.

UN ambassador Gilad Erdan slammed the international body for not even mentioning the Hamas terror group in the wording of its resolution and asked why the murderers of babies were being protected by members of the general assembly

UN General Assembly passes resolution calling for Gaza truce

Sounds of explosions were heard in the border communities as massive airstrikes targeted the Jabalia refugee camp in the north-eastern part of the Strip. Internet in the Strip was down. IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the military was increasing the scope of incursions into Gaza to "meet the objectives of the war." The spokesmen said reports that hostage release was imminent, were part of the Hamas psychological warfare.

IDF strikes Gaza on Friday

He earlier revealed what he described as intelligence showing a Hamas command center located under a the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. In a briefing to foreign journalists, the IDF revealed what it described as intelligence showing a Hamas command center located under a the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City

"There are a number of areas, used by Hamas to direct its military operations. A tunnel that reaches the hospital can accesses the command center and a control room used by the terror group's internal police force, is located inside the hospital, and heavily staffed by armed forces," the spokesperson said.

Illustration of Hamas HQ at Shifa





"Another command center is located in the hospital, used among other things, to direct rocket fire at Israeli communities, while the 4,000 medical and administrative staff of the 1,500 bed medical facility, are used as human shields.

WATCH | IDF spokesperson demonstrating that Hamas's main operations base is located under Gaza's largest hospital: pic.twitter.com/1K3Bn0WWve — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 27, 2023





The UN General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas and demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians. The resolution drafted by Arab states passed with 120 votes in favor, while 45 abstained and 14 - including Israel and the United States - voted no.

A rocket struck a Tel Aviv residential block in a heavy barrage targeting the metropolitan area and the central plains on Friday afternoon. At least four people were hurt, one suffering moderate wounds. A rocket also landed in Jaffa, while the southern cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod also came under attack.

A building struck by a rocket in Tel Aviv

Building hit by rocket





Mother protects son during rocket attack on Tel Aviv