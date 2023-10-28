Pro-Palestinian protest shuts down New York's Grand Central Terminal

Hundreds of protestors stream into the city's major transit hub calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, forcing station to stop operations

Ynet, Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
New York
Pro-Palestine
Israel
Hamas surprise attack
Hundreds of protesters demanding a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas forced officials on Friday to close Grand Central Terminal, one of New York City's major transit hubs, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
"Grand Central Terminal is closed until further notice due to a protest," the MTA said on its website, urging commuters to use alternate stations and plan for extra travel time.
2 View gallery
מאות מפגינים פרו פלסטינים מפגינים בתחנת "גראנד סנטרל" בניו יורקמאות מפגינים פרו פלסטינים מפגינים בתחנת "גראנד סנטרל" בניו יורק
Pro-Palestinian protestors in New York's Grand Central Terminal
(Photo: AP)
Images on social media platforms showed protesters pouring out of the train station and onto 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan.
"Mourn the dead, and fight like hell for the living," read one banner raised inside the building. Protestors demonstrated outside the central station wearing black shirts and hoodies while chanting “let Gaza live,” and “cease-fire now.”
2 View gallery
מאות מפגינים פרו פלסטינים מפגינים בתחנת "גראנד סנטרל" בניו יורקמאות מפגינים פרו פלסטינים מפגינים בתחנת "גראנד סנטרל" בניו יורק
Pro-Palestinian protest in New York
(Photo: AP)
The demonstration was organized by a group called Jewish Voice for Peace, the New York Times reported, an anti-Israel Jewish activist organization that supports the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BSD) international movement.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""