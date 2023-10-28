Pro-Palestinian protest shuts down New York's Grand Central Terminal

Hundreds of protesters demanding a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas forced officials on Friday to close Grand Central Terminal, one of New York City's major transit hubs, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

"Grand Central Terminal is closed until further notice due to a protest," the MTA said on its website, urging commuters to use alternate stations and plan for extra travel time.

2 View gallery Pro-Palestinian protestors in New York's Grand Central Terminal ( Photo: AP )

Images on social media platforms showed protesters pouring out of the train station and onto 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan.

"Mourn the dead, and fight like hell for the living," read one banner raised inside the building. Protestors demonstrated outside the central station wearing black shirts and hoodies while chanting “let Gaza live,” and “cease-fire now.”

2 View gallery Pro-Palestinian protest in New York ( Photo: AP )