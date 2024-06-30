Mother rescues her 8 children from fire, then collapses and dies

Adina Zahavi, mother of 8, died in a house fire overnight between Saturday and Sunday in the West Bank settlement of Kochav Ya'akov after rescuing her family from the flames. Zahavi, who immigrated from the United States 20 years ago, got all of her children out of the burning house, but later died of smoke inhalation. Her husband Aryeh Zahavi said that his wife 'acted like a lioness and rescued our children from the fire and smoke."

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a fire broke out in the family home in Kochav Ya'akov in Binyamin, after a charging electric bicycle battery burst into flames. Adina, together with her husband, rescued the children from their beds and after she brought the last child out she collapsed from smoke inhalation, and then died.

2 View gallery The family's burned out home ( Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Brigade )

Her husband and seven of her children were injured in the fire. An 8-year-old boy was moderately injured and the rest were slightly injured. A couple and two children who live in the family's sub-unit were also injured by smoke inhalation and are in mild condition. Eight residents who came to help were slightly injured by smoke inhalation and were released to their homes this morning.

Fire fighters from Kochav Ya'akov and nearby communities took control of the fire. The injured are being treated at the Hadassah Medical Center, which informed that the boy is hospitalized in the intensive care unit in moderate condition and conscious, while the other injured are in mild condition and will be released soon. A total of 17 victims from the fire were evacuated for medical treatment.

Aryeh Zahavi said this morning: "My beloved wife acted like a lioness. She rescued our children one after the other from the flames and from the smoke. Adina was a friend to everyone and was a woman of great kindness. I am shocked and cannot find the words for the loss and the huge figure that I had the privilege of living by her side."

2 View gallery Aryeh and Adina Zahavi ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Gantz, arrived at the scene of the burning house and assisted the team from Kochav Ya'akov and supported the fire and medical teams. "There was a huge act of heroism by the mother of the family, Adina, together with her husband, who entered the burning and smoke-covered house time after time and rescued the children from their beds out of the fire and smoke. Adina bravely put the life of her family before her own life and gave her life to save her children. At this difficult time, we are assisting the family members who are in the hospitals and together with the Kochav Yaakov team are providing a community response," Gantz said.

Her close friend Rachel Leif said that "Adina was the friend everyone wanted. She always knew who needed help and reached out a supporting hand without making a big deal out of it. She didn't talk but just did. Adina was by our side and by the side of other friends in both happy and difficult moments. She always saw those in need and did not give up on them. She dealt with special education students, became very attached to them and brought them home for visits."