Protesters rally in Tel Aviv calling for action on hostages

Hundreds of protesters gathered near Tel Aviv’s Begin Gate on Saturday evening in a call for the release of hostages held in Gaza.
The demonstration, which included speeches from former hostages Andrei Kozlov and Daniel Aloni, as well as Shay Dikman, cousin of Carmel Gat, whose body was recovered from Gaza, and other relatives of current captives, continued with a march through the city. Simultaneous protests were held in Haifa, Jerusalem, Rehovot and other locations across the country.
Following the speeches, demonstrators took to the streets, with some, along with the families of hostages, lighting bonfires. The protest was part of a coordinated effort by various organizations that united after the discovery of six hostages' bodies earlier this week, bringing together groups that had previously held separate events over the past 11 months.