Iran warns Hezbollah: 'Don't give Netanyahu an excuse for a wider war'

Iran, keen on destabilizing U.S. and Israeli interests in the Middle East while avoiding direct confrontation, is urging Hezbollah and its other proxy groups to exercise restraint against U.S. forces, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The recent escalation of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has further fueled tensions between the United States and Iran's proxy forces on multiple fronts. As a cease-fire remains elusive, Iran may soon face a critical test of its ability to control these allied militias.

2 View gallery Hassan Nasrallah and the Iranian foreign minister

This month, Iranian officials convened with Hezbollah members in Lebanon, where one Hezbollah representative outlined Tehran's stance: Iran is not inclined to provide Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu any reason to launch a wider war on Lebanon or anywhere else.

Emphasizing the strength of the resistance axis, Iranian officials conveyed to Hezbollah leaders that recent events, particularly the war in Gaza, have refocused global attention on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, complicating efforts by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to normalize relations with Israel.

However, Iranian officials cautioned that these gains could be jeopardized if Israel initiates another front in Lebanon. Echoing this sentiment, the Hezbollah representative summarized the message: Netanyahu finds himself in a precarious position. We must not offer him an escape route. Allowing him to instigate a broader war would only elevate his standing as a victor.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Marc Israel Sellem )