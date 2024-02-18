Brazil's Lula compares Israel's war on Gaza to Hitler's war on Jews

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused Israel Sunday of committing "genocide" against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and compared its actions to Adolf Hitler's campaign to exterminate Jews.

"What's happening in the Gaza Strip isn't a war, it's a genocide," Lula told reporters in Addis Ababa where he was attending an African Union summit.

"It's not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It's a war between a highly prepared army and women and children," added the veteran leftist. "What's happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn't happened at any other moment in history. Actually, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews."

They were among the strongest comments yet on the conflict from Lula, a prominent voice for the global south whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the G20.

The 78-year-old leader condemned Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel as a "terrorist" act. But he has since grown vocal in criticism of Israel's retaliatory military campaign.

Hamas's attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,400 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

