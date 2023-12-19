IDF makes headways in Khan Younis fight, military says

The IDF said on Tuesday that its forces had made considerable headway in their offensive moves in Khan Younis, the second largest city in the Gaza Strip, after commando troops uncovered intelligence material. The military estimated recently that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was hiding underground in a tunnel in the area.

confirmed earlier in the month, reports that Sinwar's home in the city was surrounded by IDF soldiers. "I said our forces can reach anywhere in the Strip and now they are surrounding Sinwar's own home," Netanyahu said. "So his home is not his castle, and he can escape but it is a matter of time until we get him."

