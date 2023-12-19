UN official called out for blatant anti-Israel online history

Many in Israel were enraged over the thundering silence of UN Women after the brutal rape of Israeli women in the October 7 massacre. After the criticism voiced by women's group in Israel, the organization issued a limp statement of condemnation.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Now the UN Watch, a watchdog based in Switzerland revealed that the UN Woman's deputy chair, Sarah Douglas, since the start of the war, posted likes for 153 blatant anti-Israel posts on social media and even participated in a conference via zoom from her home, with a Palestinian poster displayed behind her.

2 View gallery Sarah Douglas remotely attends anti-terror conference with Palestine poster in background ( Sarah Douglas remotely attends anti-terror conference with Palestine poster in background )

The advocacy group has called for Douglas's removal from her position claiming she was in violation of minimal UN standards of neutrality and impartiality. Douglass removed her account on X following the report.

Among the posts Douglas thought worth her support were pro-feminist and pro-Palestinian content accusing the U.S. of assisting Israel in committing genocide of Palestinians. Other posts accused Israel of war crimes against residents of Gaza and indiscriminate bombing of the Strip.

Douglas refrained from posting her support for any content that condemned Hamas or accused the terror group of acts of rape of Israeli women.

2 View gallery Sarah Douglas "likes" anti Israel social media post

The UN official posted her like to the false report from UN Woman's member who was insinuating that Israel attacked the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza on October 17, condemning the strike and claiming it killed hundreds. Although the explosion in the hospital was proven to have been caused by a failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch and not an Israeli strike, the post was never deleted and remains on Douglas's page.