Amid world's indifference Israel to bring Hamas atrocities to light

The Foreign Ministry will launch an international campaign for the UN international Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, on Saturday, focusing on the women who were victims of rape and murder by Hamas terrorists in the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

The campaign with the messages "Believe Israeli Women" and "No Excuse," will include representatives worldwide, who will share the stories of the Israeli women who fell victims to the Hamas atrocities, starting on Friday and last for 16 days.

1 View gallery The Foreign Ministry's campaign to tell the stories of murdered, and raped women by Hamas terrorists

"It's been 47 days since Israeli women were raped, murdered, and kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and many international women's rights groups are still silent. It doesn't matter what language you speak. Speaking up and advocating for women who face violence should be universal." diplomat Michal Philosof, said on one video produced for the campaign.

The Foreign Ministry said diplomats worldwide will share the stories of murdered women in various languages, including Dutch, Spanish, Uzbek, Turkish, Greek, French, and more. Each representative will recount the story of a different Israeli woman, ensuring their voices are heard. Activities will take place globally, with a focus on the UN offices in New York and Geneva.

The ministry also said that social media influencers and content creators, journalists, decision-makers, and academics will join in criticizing the UN institutions and international women's organizations for their shameful silence on what was done to Israeli women.