Protest march to Jerusalem: IDF reservists declare service strike

The protest march to Jerusalem, including thousands of participants from across the country, re-escalated in the afternoon hours, blocking the highway near the entrance to the city and creating a huge traffic jam.

The marchers took a rest under the Motza Bridge before proceeding to the Knesset, where a huge sign awaited them with the title: "Declaration of Volunteer Service Suspension for IDF Reservists."

This refers to a declaration signed by many of the protesters, address directly to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which read: "We, IDF chiefs of staff, Israel Police commissioners, former heads of the Mossad and the Shin Bet, retired IDF generals chiefs and retired heads of divisions in the Mossad and the Shin Bet, see you as the person directly responsible for the serious damage to the IDF and Israel's security.

"Prime Minister, the Israeli government under your leadership is promoting legislative moves while completely ignoring the damage to Israeli democracy. The legislation is crushing those things shared by Israeli society, is tearing the people apart, disintegrating the IDF and inflicting fatal blows on Israel's security.

"The legislative process violates the social contract that has existed for 75 years between the Israeli government and thousands of reserve officers and soldiers from the land, air, sea, and intelligence branches who have volunteered for many years for the reserves to defend the democratic State of Israel, and now announce with a broken heart that they are suspending their volunteer service.

"We reserve generals, police commanders, heads of departments in the Mossad and the Shin Bet, stand with them and fully support those combatants who have decided to take action and suspend their volunteer service in the reserves. At this difficult time, this is an act of national responsibility, for the defense of Israeli democracy.

"We place full responsibility on you for harming the IDF and Israel's security and expect you to take responsibility, to stop the legislation. We expect you to lead a process of dialog and agreed amendments that will have broad consensus among the people and in the Knesset.

"We, graduates of Israel's wars, feel like "the eve of the Yom Kippur war" and are showing a bright red ‘stop’ sign to you and your government."

On Sunday, following the conclusion of today's march, the protesters plan to hold a "Prayer for the Nation" at the Western Wall, followed by another march to the Knesset. Later that afternoon, the protesters intend to officially establish a "Democracy Outpost" in Sacher Park.