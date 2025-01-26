Defense Minister Katz sends letter to new US counterpart: 'Seize opportunity to act against Iran'

Defense Minister Israel Katz sent a letter on Sunday to his U.S. counterpart, newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In the letter, Katz warned that “ Iran and its partners continue to threaten the regional and global stability,” urging swift action in the coming months.

Katz emphasized the importance of collaboration between Israel and the United States to address the growing challenges posed by Iran, suggesting the need to seize opportunities to counter these threats effectively.

1 View gallery Israel Katz, Pete Hegseth ( Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP )

"As the new administration enters into office and a new chapter begins, I would like to congratulate you on your new position as Secretary of Defense of the United States. I am certain that with your leadership our countries' ties will reach new heights," Katz wrote.

"The defense alliance between our nations is marked by shared goals and values of peace, security and prosperity. The longstanding commitment and ironclad support of the United States to Israel's security and its Qualitative Military Edge is of great value."

"Since the massacre on October 7, Israel has been fighting a war against the multidimensional Iranian threat on seven fronts. We have made many achievements and dramatically weakened those who seek our destruction. The support of the United States during the war highlights the strength and importance of our defense partnership, proving that when we stand together we are stronger."

"Iran and its partners continue to threaten the regional and global stability. The upcoming months present us with challenges that require military readiness and opportunities that allow us to further our strategic goals. I am confident that together we can succeed, creating long-term stability and a better future for the region. Alongside this, Israel and the United States must work together to be at the forefront of the technological, military, and defense industrial base. The continuation of cooperation between our countries is vital to furthering our success and power across the globe."