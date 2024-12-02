Are Jews still making Aliyah despite the war?

Israel can expect an even stronger wave of Aliyah now that the war is winding down, according to Eilon Gilad, the CEO of Belong, the first-ever private company promoting immigration to Israel.

Speaking to ILTV News on Sunday alongside new immigrant Jessica Scalisi, Gilad said the work of his organization has become “urgent” due to this new wave.

“People want to be a part” of the State of Israel, he told ILTV. “They want to take part in re-establishing Israel and making sure that we have a good place to be.”

In September, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration reported that nearly 30,000 made Aliyah since war broke out, mostly from Western countries. The data also showed that since the start of the war, there was a significant increase in people inquiring about moving to the country.

Scalisi, who moved to the country five years ago, said she could not have anticipated the recent security escalation. Despite the war, she still feels “Israel is the best place in the world to be.”

She added that it is no coincidence Israel became the Start-Up Nation, attributing this to the “can-do” attitude of its people, which enables everyone to find their mission and purpose both in the country and globally.

“We saw how every Aliyah wave during [the country’s] history just made Israel stronger and better,” Scalisi said. “This diversity of people coming from around the world is really what's so unique and makes us so strong.”