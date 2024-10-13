Troops taken aback by Radwan arsenal in South Lebanon

Troops operating in villages close to the border uncovered hundreds of weapons, wrapped and packed vehicles with which the terrorists planned to invade the Galilee to occupy bases and settlements as far south as Haifa.

The vehicles were filled with gas, armed with heavy machine guns, packed with combat uniforms, personal weapons, and medical supplies, and were ready to emerge from hiding places. The soldiers who operated in the northern part of Kfarkila found Hezbollah's weapons stores up a ridge that was hidden from view from the Israeli side. They located anti-tank missiles of various types and ranges, a bounty of ammunition for full-scale combat, machine guns of various types, and explosives.

