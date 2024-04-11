Israel indicates could contain limited Iranian strike

As negotiations continue to reach a hostage release deal in exchange for a cease-fire in Gaza, Israel's security officials are awaiting a possible attack from Iran or its proxies in response to the killing of a senior member of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria last week in a strike attributed to Israel.

The messages received in Jerusalem were that the expected Iranian attack would be significant, prompting high-alert measures to be implemented.

On Wednesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei repeated threats to avenge the killing of Mohammed Reza Zahedi and six others. Israel said an attack from Iran would compel an IDF response on Iranian soil.

Israeli and American militaries then tightened their cooperation and U.S. President Joe Biden made clear in a statement from the White House that the U.S. would do everything it can to protect Israel's security. That comment, made during a press conference with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, was made at Israel's request.

Israel warned the U.S. that an attack from Iran would prompt a severe response and if an attack is made by Iran's proxies, they would be Israel's targets. Jerusalem also said that if the result of such attacks would be limited in terms of casualties and damage, Israel may be able to contain it.

Biden already confirmed that the U.S.-Israel cooperation had proven itself since the start of the war, away from public view, in the interception of drones and missiles launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Iran has a number of options including firing missiles from within its territory, using its proxies in Iraq and Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant chose the backdrop of a visit to an Iron Dome missile defense battery to relay his message that Israel would respond in force, on Iranian soil if a strike originated in Iran.

Officials believe if Tehran launches such an attack, it would be against military and not civilian targets, followed by an Israeli response. From that point, the situation could get out of control, but a senior Israeli official said the Iranians want to inflict pain on Israel but not start an all-out war. Still the dynamics of escalation follow no set rules.