Flight with 12 Israelis Makes Unplanned Landing in Malaysia

A plane carrying 12 Israelis on a flight from Dubai to Singapore on Wednesday unexpectedly landed in Malaysia, a country with which Israel has no diplomatic relations.

After receiving the report, the Foreign Ministry quickly implemented emergency procedures and coordinated with the airline to get in touch with one of the Israeli passengers to confirm their safety.

The Emirates flight had to make an unscheduled stop in Malaysia due to inclement weather. "During their stay on Malaysian soil, the passengers were not required to disembark, and after approximately five hours of waiting on the tarmac, the flight resumed its journey to Singapore," stated the ministry.

In response, Emirates Airlines stated, "Adverse weather conditions over East Asia forced the diversion of flight EK354 (Dubai-Singapore) to Kuala Lumpur. We regret any inconvenience caused, but the safety of our passengers is our top priority."

Malaysia is considered a hostile country toward Israel, barring entry to Israeli citizens. Additionally, this Muslim-majority nation has gained notoriety as a hub for providing training and logistical support to operatives of the Hamas terror group.