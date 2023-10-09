Israel foils terror infiltration on northern border

Mortars were fired on Monday from South Lebanon into Israel after he IDF launched an attack on the Lebanese territory. The military action came after terrorists breached the border in the Western Galilee region and were killed by troops.

A security source and a local source said a group of men approached the border, with one firing at an Israeli observation post.





Earlier on Monday, sirens blared in the upper Galilee as projectiles were detected making their way from South Lebanon to Israel.

The military has been on alert in the north after the successful assault by Hamas on the southern border, which has thus far resulted in over 700 dead thousand wounded and at least 150 Israeli hostages: soldiers, officers, women, children and elderly people, taken by Hamas back into the Strip.

Hezbollah issued a statement denying involvement with the infiltration and any mortar fire to media outlets affiliated with the Iran-backed terror group. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib said on Monday that Hezbollah had assured him that they would not join the fight against Israel unless “harassed” by Israel.

