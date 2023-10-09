Ynet Photographer missing with daughter, wife murdered

"Yedioth Ahronot and Ynet photographer Roy Idan, a resident of Kfar Aza has been missing with his young daughter since the beginning of the war. His wife Smadar has been murdered in their home while two children hid in closets.

When the Hamas attack began, Roy ran out to take pictures for Ynet. He snapped incoming rocket barrages and missile defense intercepts above.

Roy immediately returned to his home, where his wife Samdar and his three children were: 9-year-old Michael, 6-year-old Amalia and 3-year-old Abigail. Seconds later the terrorists invaded. They reached the family's home and killed Smadar. Roy who had been outside holding his youngest, was likely shot and the baby taken along with neighbors.

His two daughters, Michael and Amalia hid in a closet when terrorists entered. But Roy has not been found and may be among the dead who have not all been uncovered or identified.

Smadar Idan's family received the news when her mother was abroad. the two surviving children were sent to stay with their relatives.

