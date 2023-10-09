Ynet Photographer missing with daughter, wife murdered

Roy Idan ran out to snap photos as terrorists entered Kfar Aza, and has not been seen; his wife is dead and two of his children survived hiding in a closet; a younger child, 3 is believed abducted

Matan Tzuri, Lior El-Hai|
"Yedioth Ahronot and Ynet photographer Roy Idan, a resident of Kfar Aza has been missing with his young daughter since the beginning of the war. His wife Smadar has been murdered in their home while two children hid in closets.
When the Hamas attack began, Roy ran out to take pictures for Ynet. He snapped incoming rocket barrages and missile defense intercepts above.
3 View gallery
רועי עידןרועי עידן
Roy Idan and the paragliders in Kfar Aza
(Photo: Roy Idan, Shai Mahlouf)
Roy immediately returned to his home, where his wife Samdar and his three children were: 9-year-old Michael, 6-year-old Amalia and 3-year-old Abigail. Seconds later the terrorists invaded. They reached the family's home and killed Smadar. Roy who had been outside holding his youngest, was likely shot and the baby taken along with neighbors.
3 View gallery
תיעוד של חמאס מחדירתו לישראלתיעוד של חמאס מחדירתו לישראל
The beginning of the Hamas invasion
His two daughters, Michael and Amalia hid in a closet when terrorists entered. But Roy has not been found and may be among the dead who have not all been uncovered or identified.
Smadar Idan's family received the news when her mother was abroad. the two surviving children were sent to stay with their relatives.
3 View gallery
חשש לחדירת מחבליםחשש לחדירת מחבלים
Terrorists infiltrating Israel
(Photo: Roy Idan)
"We are holding on to every shred of information about him and Abigail," Roy's parents said. " We understood from the neighbors that he was shot while holding Abigail in his arms but she was not hurt. She had blood stains on her from Roy's injury. We are having a nightmare and we are praying."
Comments
