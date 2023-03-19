Israeli kidnapped in Colombia, rescued by police

After dining with a woman he met on Tinder, the Israeli tourist was abducted by a local gang and held for four hours while a police chase was ongoing; he was hurt and treated in a Medellin hospital

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
A 36-year-old Israeli who was vacationing in Medellin, Colombia, was kidnapped by a local criminal gang on Friday, while on a date with a woman he met on social media, the Foreign Ministry said.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • According to Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police, Jose Miranda, when the two left the restaurant, the woman feigned waiting for a cab while she summoned the gang members who then snatched her date and forced him into a car.
    2 View gallery
    שלושת החשודים והרכב בו חטפו את הישראלי    שלושת החשודים והרכב בו חטפו את הישראלי
    Vehicle used by kidnappers, suspects under arrest
    Local police forces were alerted and began a chase through the streets of Medellin, while roadblocks were set up around the city. Eventually, the car crashed into one and the criminals were apprehended.
    "The victim told the officers that he had been kidnapped and that his belongings were stolen. He also said he had been injured," the police said adding that the Israeli man was taken to hospital.
    2 View gallery
    שלושה החשודים    שלושה החשודים
    Suspects arrested by Colombian police
    The three kidnappers who were armed were arrested, the police said.
    The Israeli national was held by his captors for four hours, and investigators were trying to determine if the kidnappers may have also been connected to an earlier incident, in which a Swedish National was found murdered earlier this month and his belongings stolen.
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.