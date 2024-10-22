Master Sergeant (res.) Saar Eliad Navarsky fell in the fighting in the north

Three other IDF soldiers were badly hurt in the attack when Hezbollah launched a barrage of 10 rockets at the Upper Galilee; the Iran-backed terror group launched rocket attacks at central Israel earlier, claiming to target the 8200 intelligence unit north of Tel Aviv 

Yoav Zitun, Yair Kraus|
Master Sergeant (res.) Saar Eliad Navarsky, aged 27, from Tel Aviv fell in the fighting in the north, the IDF said on Tuesday. He served in the Artillery Corps and was the fourth of its soldiers to be killed.
He was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack on the Upper Galilee. Three other soldiers were badly wounded in the attack.
Master Sergeant (res.) Saar Eliad Navarsky
(Photo: IDF)
A barrage of 10 rockets was fired from Lebanon and fell south-east of the northern city of Kiryat Shmona causing a brushfire.
Dozens of rockets targeted Israel including the center of the country since the early morning hours. the rocket attack caused damage to 20 homes in a kibbutz south of Haifa.
Fires caused by a rocket attack
(Photo: Fire and Rescue Authority)
Fire caused by a rocket attack on the Western Galilee
(Photo: Fire and Rescue Authority )
Rockets intercepted over Tel Aviv
(Photo: Yaron Barner)

The Iran-backed terror group which claimed responsibility for the attacks said one of their rocket barrages was aimed at the 8200 intelligence base north of Tel Aviv and another was on an Iron Dome missile defense battery.
