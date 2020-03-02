IDF thwarts attempted sniper attack across Syrian border

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday thwarted an attempted sniper attack across the Syrian border on the Golan Heights.

Israeli troops identified a vehicle involved in the incident and opened fire at it, the army said.

An IDF missile destroys a car implicated in foiled sniper attack across the border from Syria

Israeli Air Force craft were also deployed at the scene.

Syria's state news agency SANA said that Israeli forces fired a missile over the Golan Heights and targeted a civilian vehicle in the area of Quneitra, on the Syrian side of the border.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday that Israel's enemies were trying to disrupt the lives of citizens even on Election Day.

"We will cut off the hands of our enemies and we will not allow them to disrupt our lives," Bennett said.

On Friday, SANA reported an IAF strike on Syrian government forces in the Quneitra province. According to the report, three Syrian soldiers were wounded in the attack, but hours later the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said one person had been killed and seven others hurt.

A Syrian military post near the site of an Israeli missile strike on a car attempting to launch a sniper attack across the border

The airforce attack came hours after a drone reportedly fired a missile at a vehicle near the village of Hader in the Quneitra province, killing a man involved in Iran's efforts to gain a foothold in the area.

Israel has been repeatedly accused of striking targets belonging to Iran and its proxies in Syria, some of which Jerusalem has confirmed.

These alleged attacks have on occasion promoted a response from across the border, normally in the form of rocket or missile fire on the Golan Heights.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defense officials have vowed that Israel will not let Iran or its allies become entrenched just over the frontier with Syria.