Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
13C
The city of Quneitra near the Israeli Syrian border on the Golan Heights
The city of Quneitra near the Israeli Syrian border on the Golan Heights
Photo: AFP
The city of Quneitra near the Israeli Syrian border on the Golan Heights

Syria says Israeli drone attack kills civilian near Golan

The attack took place near the village of Hader in the Quneitra province which had been previously struck by IDF forces fighting Iranian proxies near the Syrian border with Israel

Associated Press, Ynet |
Published: 02.27.20 , 16:38
An Israeli drone fired a missile at a car in southern Syria on Thursday, killing one person, Syrian state TV reported.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter
    • The state-run media outlet gave no further details on the attack near the southern village of Hader in the Quneitra region on the edge of the Golan Heights which had come under Israeli raids on pro-Iranian terro targets.
    According to the some reports the fatality was identified as Emad al-Tawil who was involved in the Iranian entrenchment in the area .
    The city of Quneitra near the Israeli Syrian border on the Golan Heights The city of Quneitra near the Israeli Syrian border on the Golan Heights
    The city of Quneitra near the Israeli Syrian border on the Golan Heights
    (Photo: AFP)
    There was no immediate comment from Israel about the drone attack.
    Israel has repeatedly struck Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years and has warned against any permanent Iranian presence on the frontier.
    A Syrian military statement reported this week an Israeli attack near Damascus International Airport and said its air defenses confronted Israeli rockets coming from the direction of the Golan Heights.It said the defenders intercepted or shot down most of them.
    מערכת הגנה אווירית של סוריה מערכת הגנה אווירית של סוריה
    Israeli air raid on Islamic Jihad targets near Damascus, Syria
    (Photo: AFP)
    In a rare acknowledgment of operations in neighboring Syria, Israel said its warplanes attacked targets late Sunday of the Palestinian militant Islamic Jihad group south of Damascus, in addition to sites in the Gaza Strip.
    It said the sites attacked were used for "research and development of armaments" manufactured in Syria and the Gaza Strip. It said the sites also produce dozens of kilograms (pounds) of rocket fuel each month.
    Talkbacks for this article 0