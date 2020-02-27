Syria says Israeli drone attack kills civilian near Golan

An Israeli drone fired a missile at a car in southern Syria on Thursday, killing one person, Syrian state TV reported.

The state-run media outlet gave no further details on the attack near the southern village of Hader in the Quneitra region on the edge of the Golan Heights which had come under Israeli raids on pro-Iranian terro targets.

According to the some reports the fatality was identified as Emad al-Tawil who was involved in the Iranian entrenchment in the area .

The city of Quneitra near the Israeli Syrian border on the Golan Heights ( Photo: AFP )

There was no immediate comment from Israel about the drone attack.

Israel has repeatedly struck Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years and has warned against any permanent Iranian presence on the frontier.

A Syrian military statement reported this week an Israeli attack near Damascus International Airport and said its air defenses confronted Israeli rockets coming from the direction of the Golan Heights.It said the defenders intercepted or shot down most of them.

Israeli air raid on Islamic Jihad targets near Damascus, Syria ( Photo: AFP )

In a rare acknowledgment of operations in neighboring Syria, Israel said its warplanes attacked targets late Sunday of the Palestinian militant Islamic Jihad group south of Damascus, in addition to sites in the Gaza Strip.