Izz al-Din al-Qassam brigade fighters, child recruits emerge to claim leadership in Gaza | watch

A group of fighters from the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, emerged from their tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip and made an open appearance on the streets of Deir al-Balah, where they interacted with local children, many of whom are reportedly undergoing training as recruits for the armed group.

In an exclusive video obtained by The Media Line, young boys were seen posing with rocket launchers and other weapons as parents encouraged them to take souvenir photographs. Families attended the event in large numbers.

