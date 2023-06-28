Financial Times' calls on West to boycott Israeli products following settler riots

UK-based economic newspaper Financial Times called on the United States and Europe on Tuesday to sanction Israeli products made in West Bank settlements following settler riots that took place in West Bank Palestinian towns last week.

The editorial, written by the newspaper’s editorial board, added that condemning the government’s actions isn’t enough, and further steps need to be taken against Israel.

“A renewed cycle of violence risks spiraling out of control in the occupied West Bank. Clashes between Israelis and Palestinians have surged since Benjamin Netanyahu’s ultranationalist government took office in December; they have intensified after Israeli forces last week killed seven Palestinians and injured more than 90 in a raid on the city of Jenin,” the editorial read.

“The bloodshed comes against the backdrop of the government’s moves to accelerate expansion of Israeli settlements in the territory which are inflaming tensions and emboldening settlers. The US administration has criticized the plans for more settler homes. But Western democracies need to do more to hold the Israeli premier to account.”

The news outlet added that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir were rewarded with lofty positions in the government for their support of Netanyahu, which allowed them to carry out “dangerous moves” which “bolstered Israeli settlers in the West Bank.”

“The government has advanced plans for 13,000 settlement units this year, compared to 4,427 in 2022,” the article added.

“Some fear the West Bank is now as close as it has ever been to a third intifada, or Palestinian uprising,” the editors explained, saying that recent settler riots against Palestinian towns in the West Bank “prompted even the Israeli military to warn this week that they constituted ‘nationalist terrorism’ that harmed the state of Israel and the ‘legitimacy of its security forces to fight Palestinian terrorism.”

The article adds that the U.S. has said it objects to Israel’s unilateral decision to advance building plans in the West Bank, which stand in the way of finding a suitable two-state solution.

“But given the gravity of what is happening, Washington and European capitals – which mostly consider Israeli settlements illegal and support a two-state solution – should take a tougher line. That means threatening to ban imports of goods produced in the settlements, and making clear that Israeli entities in occupied territory will not be treated as part of Israel,” according to the editorial

The editorial also blames Western countries for acting hypocritically on matters pertaining to Israel’s actions in the West Bank.

“A robust stance toward Netanyahu’s extremist government is important, not just to try to quell violence in the West Bank and save what may be left of the peace process, but to send a broader message,” the editorial read.

“Palestinians and Muslims across the Middle East note that the West has vigorously countered Russia’s seizure of parts of Ukraine, but has long been muted in its reaction to Israel’s creeping annexation of the West Bank,” it added.