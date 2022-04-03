Police arrest at least ten Palestinians in violent Jerusalem clashes

Israeli security forces arrested at least ten Palestinians as the two parties clashed violently near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City Sunday night.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Law enforcement prepared for riots and arrived in large numbers in the Old City and the Nablus Gate, where prayers for Ramadan are held, and used riot control measures.

Palestinian rioters clash violently with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City

In footage from the scene, members of the crowd could be seen hurling objects at law enforcement and even attacking them with their bare hands.

In the video, an iron bar was seen thrown at the police officers, who responded by pulling out their pistols in front of the civilian population that had gathered on the bustling street. Later documentation featured a crowd forming around police officers who responded with batons.

One of the policemen at the scene was lightly injured by a bottle thrown at him and hit him in the face.

2 צפייה בגלריה Palestinian rioters clash violently with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City ( Photo: Reuters )

"Uniformed and undercover police forces worked to remove agitators and rioters, and have so far arrested three suspects for throwing objects and rocks at police officers and passersby and disturbing public order," a police statement read.

Whoever chooses to disturb the peace, riot and use violence of any kind, harms first and foremost a large public of worshipers, merchants and visitors — the vast majority of whom wanted to celebrate Ramadan safely and peacefully while maintaining freedom of worship.

We will not allow those agitators on the violent margins to disturb the peace. We call on the public to mark the month of Ramadan lawfully, to heed police instructions and avoid violence and disturbances of any kind."

2 צפייה בגלריה Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian rioter in violent clashes in Jerusalem's Old City ( Photo: Reuters )

Earlier Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Jordan’s King Abdullah II spoke by phone with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan and amid rising tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.