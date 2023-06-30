Volunteer bitten by snake while assisting in tractor accident

Paramedic Maya Shachaf from MDA recounted: "We received a report about the Quad ATV that flipped over in a depth of about 10 meters. Since there was no access for an ambulance, we arrived at the scene using a 4x4 vehicle from MDA, which was also dispatched to the event with all the necessary medical equipment we have in the mobile unit. The injured person was lying near the ranger and suffered wounds to the head and abdomen. We provided initial medical treatment, including pain relievers, and stabilized him on a stretcher in order to rescue him.

