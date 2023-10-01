Israelis breach West Bank border after shots fired at their homes

Israeli residents enter Palestinian village of Jilabun





Around 20 residents of Kibbutz Meirav located in northern Israel crossed the Israeli West Bank barrier on Sunday and entered the outskirts of the Palestinian village of Jilabun, after terrorists opened fire on their homes on Friday.

This marks the second time the residents have taken such a step which they say is a message to the security forces that they would not accept their lives put at risk.

2 View gallery Kibbutz Meirav residents in front of Jilabun

"There was another shooting attack toward the kibbutz on the eve of Sukkot," the residents said. "The fire was directed at a private home whose occupants, including children, were outside at the time. The homeowner narrowly escaped with his life after he ducked to the floor," they said.

"We have no intention of continuing to do nothing and let a disaster strike," they added. "We went down to the village of Jilabun to protect our and our families’ lives. If the situation doesn’t change immediately, it’ll be a matter of time before these incidents claim another victim."

2 View gallery Kibbutz Meirav residents in Jilabun

The group said they had full confidence in the IDF and its capabilities. "We demand an immediate change in Israel’s security policy," they said. "We won’t remain silent until peace and calm return to this area.”