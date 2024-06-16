These are the stories of the soldiers killed this weekend in Gaza

The IDF spokesman on Sunday allowed the publication of the names of six of the soldiers who died when the Namer armored combat engineering vehicle they were riding in was attacked by an anti-tank missile in Rafah, after Saturday announcing the death in the incident of Captain Wassem Mahmoud, 23, from the Druze village of Beit Jann. They are: Sergeant Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, 21, from Beit Shemesh; Sergeant Itay Amar, 19, from Kochav Yair; Staff sergeant Stanislav Kostarev, 21, from Ashdod; Staff sergeant Orr Blumovitz, 20, from Parders Hana; Staff sergeant Oz Yeshaia Gruber, 20, from Tal Menashe; and Sergeant Yakir Ya'akov Levi, 21, from Hafetz Haim.

In addition to them, the IDF released the names of Captain (res.) Eitan Koplovich, 28, from Jerusalem, and Senior Staff Sergeant Major (res.) Elon Waiss, from Psagot, who fell in the battle in the northern the Gaza Strip.

These are the stories of nine of the soldiers who fell in the serious incidents over the weekend:









Itay Amar and Liri Albag during a trip two years ago on Masa Israel, dancing and lifting the mood in a day care for the elderly in Be'er Sheva





Itay made the elderly happy with Liri Albag

Itay Amar, 19, grew up and was educated in Kochav Yair. His mother, Lorin, is a long-time employee of the municipal council.

"We mourn the unimaginable loss and bow our heads over the death of a member of the community, Sergeant Itay Amar, 19, who was killed along with his friends in the tragic incident. I visited the family home and warmly hugged Itay's mother, Lorin, a long-time and dedicated employee of the Kochav Yair-Zur Yigal local council. Our community is once again paying a heavy and terrible price, in the war for the security of Israel and in the struggle for the release of the hostages," eulogized Yuval Arad, former head of the Kochav Yair council.

Two years ago, Itay was filmed on video together with the kidnapped IDF surveillance post operator Liri Albag. "The heart is crushed, the head refuses to believe. Itay Amar, a beloved boy. A year ago, he was still a student and yesterday he was already killed in Gaza. How is it possible?" wrote the coordinator of Itay's class during his high school years, in a post she uploaded to social media. She attached a video in which she was filmed with Albag during a trip two years ago on Masa Israel, dancing and lifting the mood in a day care for the elderly in Be'er Sheva."

Yakir studied Torah with 'light in his eyes'

Yakir Levi, 21, from Kibbutz Hafetz Chaim, studied at the yeshiva in Sha'alavim" together with Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, who also fell in the attack on the Namer. "Soldiers in the engineering corps, third year students in the Hesder Yeshiva Sha'alavim, who fell in operation, in their lives and in their deaths did not part," was the tribute paid by the yeshiva.

The head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Michael Yammer, eulogized them. "They have something in common, and that is to do good both for God and for those around them. The expansive heart and the desire to do good to each and every one without paying attention to themselves. When I spoke with each of them recently they told me that they were giving to all of Israel. They were engaged in endless giving and a desire to advance in God's work by giving to the other. They were people of kindness who understood the other. They were people of all in two ways: in fighting for all of the nation and for all people in everyday life, and giving one to another."

Rabbi Zachariah Rabinovitch, who taught the two in the yeshiva, eulogized: "Yakir Levi, may his blood be avenged, was a very enlightened, sociable and pleasant person. Yakir was razor sharp. The last time he came to visit the yeshiva, Yakir sat with me to study with a light in his eyes, he had shining eyes. He was very determined to win and not to see blackness, to have his head held high and to give his all."

Yakir is survived by his parents and four brothers and sisters. "Dear members of the Levi family, the entire Nahal Sorek community is in pain and will mourn with you in your difficult and unimaginable loss," the Nahal Sorek Council said in a statement.





Eliyahu had 'hands of gold'

Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, 21, lived in Beit Shemesh and studied at the Sha'alavim hesder yeshiva. The mayor of Beit Shemesh, Shmuel Greenberg, eulogized him. "Beit Shemesh bows its head for the fall of the city's son, the late Sergeant Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist. We send our condolences to his dear parents Simi and Sara and the Zimbalist family and hug them at this difficult time. We salute the hero of Israel, Sergeant Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, who was killed this weekend in battle in the southern Gaza Strip. A hero of Israel who gave his life for our people and our homeland. The heart is broken, an immense and unimaginable grief. The Municipality of Beit Shemesh will continue to accompany the Zimbalist family." He will be buried on Har Herzl.

"Eliyahu was dedicated to the community. He had hands of gold and was always ready to assist and help. He never held back for himself, he did everything simply and humbly. He loved the yeshiva and was happy in it. He always had his head held high and believed in the righteousness of the way. He strived for victory with all his might and up to the last moment," Rabbi Zachariah Rabinovitch, who taught him in yeshiva, said in tribute.

Oz stuck to his friends

Oz Yeshaia Gruber, 20, from Tal Menashe, is survived by his parents and five brothers and sisters. The chairman of the settlement, Yuval Botzer, remembered the fallen soldier. "Oz, who grew up in the community, stuck like glue to his friends and the youth of the community. A hero on the battlefield, who always smiled and made everyone feel good. He helped gladly at any time. The son of Haim and Shira Gruber, beloved residents of the community, brother of Yiska, Raya, Moriah, Noam and Shay. The settlement embraces the dear family."





The head of the Samaria Council, Yossi Dagan, eulogized him: "Oz, a handsome young man, one of the best of our sons, a member of a family with deep roots in Samaria, one of the foundation stones of the Tal Menashe settlement, fell like a hero in the battles against our cursed enemies. He dreamed of serving a meaningful military service, defending the State of Israel, the people and the country. When I sat down last night with his mother Shira, she told me that he was a man of truth, full of heart, a great idealist, and added that she was sure that if he were asked even now if he would enter Gaza again, he would say that he would enter, even though he knew he would be killed."

Orr read more than 1,000 books on Israel's history

Staff sergeant Orr Blumovitz, 20, was from the Pardes Hana-Karkur regional council. The council paid tribute to him. "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of a resident of the community, sergeant Orr Blumovitz, a soldier in the 601st Battalion, who was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip. The entire community bows its head and shares in the family's heavy mourning."

"My brother was a great scholar of history, a kind of 'bookworm'. He was a hero, not digesting that he would not return again," said Tal, Orr's younger brother, in the family's mourning tent on a small street in Pardes Hana-Karkur. "He was a quiet, introverted person who didn't say too much because he knew it was difficult to serve in a combat unit. He really liked his service in the engineering corps. He last visited home two weeks ago. He was very proud of his combat service and was an outstanding soldier." Orr's brother told about the thousands of books about the Land of Israel and history that his brother used to read non-stop.

He also said that his best friend was paratrooper brigade fighter Yanon Tamir, who was killed at the beginning of the war. "It was really sad, it affected him a lot. They had a special relationship for years."

His mother Roni is a remedial teacher at a local school, and his father Gil is the owner of a computer security company. "We promised that after the war we would reconnect," said the brother. "Yesterday we were informed of the heavy disaster. It has not sunk in. I want my brother Orr to be remembered as a humble and heroic man. We will always remember him as a person who desired to assist and help people."

Stanislav was 'intelligent, humble and kind-hearted'

Staff sergeant Stanislav Kostarev, 21, was a resident of Ashdod. Eva Tevet, the director of school in the city where Stanislav studied, paid tribute to him.

"Our dear Stans, a boy loved by everyone, quiet and introverted, always respectful of humanity, a wise and humble boy, pleasant and kind-hearted. His motto was to enjoy life as much as possible. May you rest in peace, our hero - a hero of Israel. The students and teachers of Ashdod salute you."

Elon was a father of 7 and a grandfather

Senior Staff Sergeant Major (res.) Elon Waiss, 49, of Psagot, is survived by a wife, seven children and a granddaughter. The Binyamin Regional Council paid tribute to him, saying that "Elon volunteered for the reserves and served since Simchat Torah as an armored soldier. He is an educator and one of the pillars of the Psagot community."





Elon Waiss, meets with his students at the Ma'ale Adumim Amit High School while on a break from Gaza service





The head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Gantz, added that "Elon is a beloved friend and neighbor. One of the pillars of the Psagot community, he built a glorious family with his wife Netta. An educator and a great man. Since Simchat Torah he has been in reserve service as a volunteer." According to Gantz: "In half a year he would have turned 50 - and he fought as an armorer like a young man. About two weeks ago he married his off daughter Racheli, and in three weeks daughter Hodia will get married."

Waiss was a 10th grade educator at Ma'ale Adumim Amit High School, and was considered a central figure in the school. Daniel Be'eri, the school's principal, said: "Education was the center of his life and he saw the empowerment of each student as a dream come true. He loved his students very much, and gave his life for them, as he gave his life for the people of Israel. Our hearts go out to his beloved family and his students; his amazing character will be with us forever." His funeral was set to take place at Mount Herzl.

Assaf, Elon's brother, told Ynet that his brother was killed on Assaf's birthday, and that he was called up just after he married off his second daughter, and a day after the sheva brachot he had already gone to the south. In a month he was expected to stand under the canopy of his third daughter. Yahav, his granddaughter, is almost a year old.

"Our father told him, 'Elon, that's enough, go back, you did, you gave. You have a daughter for your son-in-law,'" the brother said of Elon's last conversation with his father. "Elon answered him, 'Father, you taught us that the people of Israel come first. I am here on a mission. I will return and be at her wedding.'"

"He taught us a lesson in what a true mission is, what courage is and what determination is. I am his student," said Assaf sadly. "I call on the people of Israel - let's be students of the generation of victory. Humbly, by personal example, by sacrifice during war and not by disputes. Enough with the empty slogans. Everyone needs to learn what courage and dedication are."

Assaf says that on Saturday the extended family arrived at Elon's house, where Elon's widow Netta said:"We are proud of Elon. It was a decision of all of us." Assaf says that "If Elon is the first grandfather to fall, then it is so appropriate for him to be like that. The arrow of sacrifice. A man of the Land of Israel and education. He was a tour guide and a man of action."

Guy Yifrah, the mayor of Ma'ale Adumim, also eulogized Elon Waiss. "The break is great, as Rabbi Elon was the shining face of the school, a man full of love. The heart of the teachers' room and the coordinator of the system. The blow is painful because we have lost the great heart of an extraordinary educator. All of us are with his dear family and students at such a difficult time."

Boaz Ganot, a close friend of Elon, told Ynet in an interview: "Elon was a family man, who gave birth to seven lovely children with his wife Netta. A special and positive relationship, very enlightening. This loss is very big for us. We were so happy with them a few weeks ago when his daughter got married, and we were going to be happy with them again in a few weeks when another daughter got married.

"He was where he wanted to be, he chose to be there," Ganot said. "He lived a full life of which this military service only expressed one component." He added: "He was the man under the stretcher, that's what I called him. When something is needed, he's there. He was a man of Torah, and it was clear to him that even people who study Torah should serve in the military."









Eitan excelled in every course

Captain (res.) Eitan Koplovich, 28, grew up and was educated in Hosea in the Jezreel Valley, and is survived by his wife Yael and his baby son Boaz, only 8 months old, as well as his parents and 5 brothers and sisters. He and Elon Waiss were photographed together on a tank a few months ago.

He graduated from the yeshiva in Sde Ya'akov, was in the hesdar yeshiva at Otniel and enlisted in the armored course. "He excelled in every course and every stage he passed, he stood out in leadership and quiet and calm leadership, his commanders and apprentices always knew that he could be trusted, he radiated the quietest authority there is," said his Uncle Bentzi Koplovich, a Hosea resident.

After he was released from regular service, he began to study law at the Hebrew University. "He also excelled there, and was nearing the beginning of his internship," added his uncle. "He was accepted in all the places he went to. Immediately after the the end of shabbat, the casualty informants knocked on our doors, with the news no one expects. Many of our family members are at this time in the heart of the fighting on the front in the south and in the north, and Eitan was the best of them."

Four months ago, during his reserve service, his friends at the base celebrated his birthday. "We've been here for almost a very significant and intense month. Every time I raise my head and say 'there's no reason for this to work', for people to come and be engaged. But it really works and it makes me happy, even though I'd rather be with other people on my birthday," said Eitan jokingly in the video, which his family allowed to be published this morning.

Meir Koplowitz, Eitan's cousin, wrote on his Facebook page: "When I was little, I asked my mother who she thought, of all my cousins, was the best. We both answered together that you were. Therefore, when she informed me yesterday that you had been killed, I answered her: 'Not surprising.' Yesterday I got proof that I was right. You were the best and humblest of them, I salute you and love you dear cousin... ."

The whole village knew and loved Wassem

Captain Wassem Mahmoud, 23, from Beit Janm, also was killed in attack on the Namer in Rafah, and his name was released on Saturday. Jamal Ghanam, Wassem's uncle, told Ynet Sunday morning in an interview: "Wassem was a person who cannot be forgotten. Since childhood he was gifted, a beloved child, who always wanted to help and volunteer first for everything. The whole village knew him, loved him and respected him. He excelled in studies, could have received scholarships, but chose to be in the army."

He added: "Wassem always said, 'It is our duty to protect our country, I will do my duty and then I will study.' He went to the officers' course, he was a humble man, not proud of himself." Jamal spoke about a family where everyone served in the military. "He was born into it, lived and breathed it, the army was in his blood," he said.

Yosef, his aunt's husband, said: "I have known Wassem since he was a child. Even as a child he was an excellent student, an exemplary man. He enlisted in the army and chose this path. He wanted to be a soldier and went to an officer's course, and he excelled there as well. He accompanied his soldiers ever since." Yosef said that Wassem was supposed to be released from the army on Sunday and begin his academic studies. "This is what happened, and this is his fate," he said.