Maoz rejects critics of his LGBTQ policies, says he loves all people created in the image of God

Radical Noam faction representative to the emerging coalition of Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday rejected criticism of his his policies and said he intends to serve all Israelis on the basis of his faith.

One day after signing a coalition agreement Maoz responded to critics of his pending appointment to the post of deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office with responsibility over education, Russian immigration and National Jewish identity.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said his appointment was no less than insanity.

Criticism of his appointment included concern over his outspoken views of the LGBTQ community which he called perverts and had claimed pose a danger to Israeli society.

"Gay pride parades are not mentioned in the coalition agreement," he told faction members in the Knesset. "I am aware of the criticism and the personal shaming, directed at me as well as the many messages of support I have received," Maoz said.

"My message to all the people of Israel is don't be confused, there is nothing to worry about. I am your brother and have come to serve all of the people of Israel, based on my faith and positions. I will continue to do so in a steadfast and sensitive manner," he said.

"I love every person who was created in the image of God and did not demand that the Gay parades be canceled. This matter did not come up in the negotiations.

The coalition agreement states that a new authority in charge of Jewish national identity will be established in the PMO, to be headed by Maoz who has opposed the service of women in the military, stating that Jewish women's role is to bear children and raise families.

Families in his views contain a mother and father, and homosexuals should be given conversion therapy. "We work against what we think is a threat to society and the people of Israel. Therefore, I will fight the agenda of alternative families," Moaz said in an interview.

"Women can contribute to society in many ways, but the most meaningful contribution to the nation is by marriage and with God's help raising a family," he was quoted as saying in the same interview.

He also vowed to work against reform Judaism, in order to preserve Israel's Jewish identity and said the Law of Return had been used to allow non-Jews into the country.

Outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party supported by immigrants from the former Soviet Union, slammed the appointment of Maoz to head the Native organization that facilitates the immigration of Russian Jews to Israel and his efforts to change the Law of Return.

"At this moment, there are 5,500 soldiers serving in the military, who are not considered Jewish by the religious establishment," Liberman said. "I believe they are more Jewish than all of the active service members from religious seminaries. I suppose Maoz would like to block them from being Israelis, as well.