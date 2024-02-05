Nova survivor just kept running: 'There wasn't a second when I wanted to give up'

Or Elmakayes, a student, marathon runner and now survivor, was at the Nova music festival in Re'im during the October 7 massacre. She managed to save herself despite being shot in the leg. After hours of running, and when reunited with her parents she allow herself to cry. "It was only at this point that I was done being a hero," she said, "and I could become my parents's child."

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Elmakayes (26) worked as a ticket scanner at the festival. She planned to join the revelers in the morning, at the end of her shift. "I came to the party at a stage in my life where I had accomplished goals," she says. "I completed my Bachelors in psychology, I worked as a teacher. I am certified to teach and planned to start a master's degree in educational psychology. I was able to run long distances and ran a half marathon. A week before the party I came back from abroad and I knew I would meet many friends there. But the celebration rurned out differently."

5 View gallery 'I'm a reluctant hero' Or Elmakayes ( Photo: Adi Orani Styling: Limor Maya Rihana )

The sunrise saved me

During her shift, Elmakayes did not have enough time to eat or drink, and at seven a.m., when she was extremely tired after a sleepless night, one of the managers asked her to stay on for a few more minutes. "But I asked to leave because the sunrise was amazing, and it saved me because I went to the car to change clothes and put on tights that tightened my calf. A few hours later, these tights helped me stop the bleeding."

She returned to the party and then the rocket fire began. "Those who were inside could have thought it was part of the music, but I came from outside and immediately realized that something was wrong and went into a small panic attack. We are in an open area, unable to protect ourselves, and it was only at this moment that I realized how close we are to Gaza. We started running towards the parking lot to go To the car. There was a very long traffic jam and I decided I wasn't staying."

Did you just decide to run away? "Every decision in this situation is a gamble. There is no right or wrong. I got into the car and started driving in the direction that one of the security guards directed me to. After a few minutes, someone I know from the car in front of me yells at me, 'Or, turn around, there are terrorists,' a shout that I can still hear In my dreams. He turned around and all the dirt comes up from the ground. I manage to turn around but the people in the cars in front of me were shot. I see it as if in slow motion and their windshields shatter. I also turn around and I shout to the cars behind me to 'turn around'. Me and a few other cars are driving in the opposite direction, I hear shots and we understand that terrorists are coming from that direction as well. We were surrounded."

And what happens then? "Everyone abandons the cars, I take the phone and some other bag that I had with me, close the door with my feet, and start running with everyone eastward. All around me people are running, shouting, crying. Some fall. Someone next to me starts vomiting and I grab him and tell him to calm down and run. The sun rises and shines, the view is beautiful and pastoral, and I'm in a scene from a horror movie with bullets and dust rising from the ground. The scariest situation there is."

5 View gallery 'It could have ended differently' ( Photo: Adi Orani Styling: Limor Maya Rihana )

What do you say to yourself in this situation? "I'm love survival movies. My favorite movie is 'Unbreakable,' which tells the story of an Italian-American boy from a struggling family who became an Olympic runner, enlisted in the army, was captured by the Japanese in World War II and survived severe torture. I'm not a soldier, no one prepared me for this, but in times of need you probably know how to activate your craziest survival instincts. I just kept running towards the east. What's there? I don't know. It's a split second decision but I'm running."

Ran like in an action movie

She ran for maybe an hour without a break until she saw an orchard to her left. "All the running up to that point was in an open area. I thought maybe this was my chance not to be exposed. I gave it everything I had and turned to the orchard. As I put my foot at the entrance to the orchard, I hear a loud burst of automatic gunfire, and someone who was running next to me fell. In that second I feel crazy pain on my leg, and I shout 'landmines.' I don't know where I got that idea from. I see my leg bleeding. A terrible sight, and I still didn't realize I was shot at. Nothing in life prepared me to know what a bullet in the leg feels like. Someone I didn't know then was running to me, today I know his name is Shay Arbel. He takes a scarf off my neck, puts a tourniquet on me and continues running. He stopped his running for me and saved my leg."

What's going through your mind? "I'm still in shock but I'm starting to give myself a pep talk. 'Or, calm down. There's no time to cry. You can't lose your cool. Go ahead.' I took a picture of the leg and the time was 8:31, so that there would be some evidence of what happened to me. I also sent a message with a location to a friend and one of Nova's managers. In the innocence of that moment, I asked them to send me an ambulance. There are almost no people around me. I do see many people lying motionless and I didn't want to come any closer."

And what about the pain? "I'm in a lot of pain, my leg is aching and I'm pushing back the tears, but It's clear that I mustn't make any noise. After a few minutes I hear that there is a slight decline in the gunfire and decide this is my chance. I start moving forward slowly, bending over and running from one row of trees to another like in some action movie. I get out of the orchard and continue running. hiding behind every bush or tree. I was not a combat soldier in the army, maybe I saw it in some movie. You should probably watch war movies."

5 View gallery 'There's something in my mind that makes me focus' ( Photo: Adi Orani Styling: Limor Maya Rihana )

How did you manage to move with a bullet in your leg? "The answer is adrenaline. There's also something in my mind that makes me focus. I put everything aside, everything will wait, I have to run. I simply have no other option. During the run I see shocking sights but I can't help anyone. It's a very difficult thought. luckily I am fit. There not a moment that I want to give up because of exhaustion."

There are more seriously injured than me

After leaving the orchard, Elmakayes saw a group of young men. "I yell that I'm shot and two boys run in my direction and pick me up. It was clear to me that I can't keep running for much longer. With great luck, after a few minutes a car passes by and I get on it. The young men who helped me prefer to continue on foot because a car is more visible. One of the young men in the car, Yosef Gez, hugs me. He speaks calmly, 'Relax, I'm saving you. Everything will be fine.' For 40 minutes we drive in the field, while rockets are intercepted above us, until we arrive at a makeshift clinic in Kibbutz Tze'elim. I think I am saved and soon would be taken to a hospital. But that is not what happens. In the clinic there is chaos, wounded. A nurse approaches me, takes off my tourniquet, glances at my leg and tells me that I have some shrapnel, and that there are currently more seriously injured people who need to be taken to the hospital. I'm fifth on the list and I'm waiting."

5 View gallery Memorial for murdered and abducted from the Nova music festival ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

After a short wait, the nurse notices that blood is coming down from the back of Or's leg. She shouts, and a military doctor arrives. He checks it and shouts: "entrance and exit gunshot wounds, ten minutes to evacuation." Elmakayes then said "At that second I fell. I realized that the situation is worse than I thought and I'm losing myself. They give me something to calm me down, and when I get to Soroka Hospital after about an hour I lose consciousness. When I woke up in the afternoon I was already done with the tests and treatments, with a bandaged leg."

During all this time you didn't talk to your parents? "I only talked to them for the first time in the car on the way to the clinic. I didn't want to talk to them before because it was clear to me that they were light years away from me and had no way to help. I had a scary scenario in my head that my father, Mickey, who is a retired police officer, would decide to come. I had a kind of feeling that because I didn't tell them what's going on and didn't say goodbye to them, it increased my commitment to be saved. In the car, when Yosef called my mother for me, I started crying, 'Sorry, sorry I was at the party, sorry I was shot.' Until that moment I felt safe, I decided that I wasn't going to worry anyone."

I am a reluctant hero

In the afternoon, when Elmakayes wakes up, her father is already on his way to take her back to Nahariyya. "I woke up to the nightmare of realizing what happened to me and what happened to others." Since then, little by little, the processing and rehabilitation phase began. "I slept for about two days," she said. "In those two days, my parents managed to rent a house in Netanya, and since then we have been living here with my brother, who is 15 years old. It was clear that we could not stay in the north. Every sound that sounds like an alarm makes me anxious."

Today, Elmakayes uses crutches, undergoes physical therapy, meets with a psychologist once a week and dreams of walking without paresthesia and without pain. "I know I was very lucky," she said. "I'm here and my leg is here, and I still have difficulty understanding how I see myself with the crutches. It's a disability. It sounds superficial, but it's hard for me. I'm a young girl, I want to run and be free, and the crutches seem to betray me."

What is your routine during this period? "Most of it is made up of physical therapy and treatments. I also got involved in advocacy where I tried to explain to the world what is happening here, not through my story though. It is important for me to be active, even if it is small. I want to move on, with all the difficulty, and not get stuck on that day."

What about your rescue story? Do people look at you as a hero? "I am a hero by choice, along with many other good ones. I am not a combat soldier, I did not put myself into the event and I did not consciously take a risk. I do think that I acted actively to save myself, I did not panic and I did not collapse. The hero that came out of me that day simply knew how to say: 'I love my life, I'm not ready to give it up and I'll do everything to get out of here.'"

Giving up is not an option

Until October 7, Or's life was conducted in a planned and organized course of studies and sports. During the COVID period, after breaking up with her partner, she returned from Tel Aviv to Nahariyya and started training with her mother, Meirav, an athlete and at the time a running team coach. "I was in a group with women in their 30s and 40s. The youngest and the most out of shape," Elmakayes says. "In the beginning, I would run behind and wheeze. Slowly I began to enjoy running and the social gathering and discovered that running in a group is motivating. I improved and discovered that I am quite good. I increased the distances, participated in half marathons and even stood on the podium in my first race. I did not progress as fast as I wanted because I had a spinal disc herniation, so I had to slow down, nevertheless, on February 23 I hoped to participate in my first marathon."

5 View gallery Or's marathon plans will have to wait ( Photo: Sportphotography )

Do you think your running training helped you that Saturday and during the rehabilitation? "Obviously it was easier for me to run because I had good endurance that I didn't have before training, but there was also something in the mind. I didn't give up on myself, like in training with the team where I was the weakest."

What will happen next? "As of today, they said that in the next two years I won't be able to run. And it's hard. I'm doing physical therapy and hydrotherapy and have to learn everything from the beginning. Right now I'm dragging my feet, getting tired very quickly, the pace is slow and it's frustrating. But I have drive."

What do you say to yourself? "In the first month, I went to quite a few funerals with the crutches. At the first funeral, a friend told me that he would bring me a wheelchair so that it would be easier for me. But I did not agree under any circumstances. I came to all the funerals with the crutches even though it was difficult for me and I suffered. But I am stubborn. It's similar to what happens in running training. It's hard for me, I don't feel like it, but giving up is not an option. I mean, there were days that I gave up on myself, that I was tired of being strong, that I was tired of being dependent on others, that I didn't feel like talking to anyone. But that's okay too. Start again the next day. Today, after October 7, I understand that I can do anything."