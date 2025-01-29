Rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa appointed Syrian president, armed factions disband

Ahmad al-Sharaa (formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani), leader of Syria’s new administration, delivered a victory speech on Wednesday, marking his official appointment as the transitional president of Syria.

The event was attended by prominent Syrian military faction leaders, the prime minister and several ministers from the caretaker government.

According to a military source present at the closed-door meeting, attendees unanimously approved Sharaa's appointment as Syria’s transitional president, granting him authority to form a legislative council for the interim period.

"Months ago, Damascus appeared to me like a devoted mother, wounded and distressed, looking upon her children for salvation while bleeding and struggling with humiliation. But today, Syria rises with newfound dignity," Sharaa said during his speech.

"We have broken the chains, liberated the oppressed and dusted off the humiliation that clouded Damascus. The sun of Syria shines anew as people chant in celebration of this monumental victory."

Sharaa emphasized that while wars typically bring destruction, Syria’s victory was characterized by "mercy, justice and compassion." He called for renewed determination to rebuild Syria, highlighting the need to restore state institutions, preserve civil peace and revive the country’s economy and international standing.

The military source revealed that 18 armed factions agreed to dissolve themselves and integrate into the Defense Ministry to form a unified Syrian army. Among these groups were Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Jaysh al-Nasr and Jaysh al-Izza.

Military commander Fadlallah al-Hajji described this as the "beginning of a new era toward building a just nation for Syrians who have made tremendous sacrifices."

Commander Azzam al-Gharib highlighted the responsibility that comes with this victory, urging everyone to contribute to state-building efforts. Meanwhile, Ahmed Issa Sheikh stressed the importance of unity, compassion and collaboration in rebuilding Syria.

Amir Sheikh echoed these sentiments, asserting that just as "protests were the path to liberation, solidarity will be the way to reconstruction." Commander Essam Buwidani reaffirmed his support for the new leadership, while Fahim Issa expressed confidence in Sharaa’s ability to lead Syria into a better future.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani outlined Syria’s foreign policy under the new administration at the event. He emphasized a strategic, multifaceted approach to reassuring international partners, gaining new allies and representing Syrians domestically and abroad.

He added: "We have successfully crafted a new Syrian identity that embodies freedom, justice and dignity, laying the groundwork for a nation where all citizens feel a sense of belonging and pride."

Al-Shibani highlighted Syria’s commitment to regional peace, underlining its intention to strengthen Arab ties and forge strategic partnerships. He also noted that diplomatic efforts led to temporary suspensions of U.S. and European sanctions, fostering a favorable environment for economic recovery.

Syrian political figure Firas al-Khalidi, head of the Cairo Platform for the Syrian Opposition, described Sharaa’s appointment as a "natural consequence of his sacrifices and leadership." He emphasized the need for capable leaders to steer Syria out of the chaos left by the Assad regime.

Al-Khalidi also welcomed the dissolution of military factions, viewing it as a critical step toward establishing a state that respects its people and neighboring countries.

"The new administration is open to all Syrians, regardless of sect or affiliation, to contribute to nation-building," al-Khalidi said, hailing this moment as a "historic milestone."

Sharaa’s speech comes more than 50 days after the fall of Bashar Assad's regime and HTS's temporary administration of the country under a caretaker government dominated by Sharaa loyalists.

Previously, Sharaa had announced plans to disband HTS and hinted that national elections could take up to four years, while drafting a new constitution may require around three years.

