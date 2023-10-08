Adva's grandmother, 85, was kidnapped to Gaza: 'No one talked to us. The state of Israel abandoned her'

The second day of the war in the south of Israel continues and, while the number of those murdered has already reached 700 and continues to climb, Israeli officials obtained information that at least dozens more Israeli citizens have been kidnapped and are now being held captive in Gaza. Among the captives: dozens of American citizens, Thais who work in greenhouses in communities on the Gaza border, as well as citizens of Great Britain, Germany and Russia.

Three of the abductees are 34-year-old Adi Koplon - a Canadian citizen and a resident of Holit; Liri Elbag – an IDF observer in Nahal Oz, and Yafa Adar - an 85-year-old woman who was photographed driving toward the Gaza Strip alongside armed terrorists.

Yafa Adar - an 85-year-old woman who was photographed driving toward the Gaza Strip alongside armed terrorists.

Adva Adar, Yafa's granddaughter, wrote a post on Facebook and included a photo of her kidnapped grandmother next to armed terrorists. "This is my grandmother! She was captured and transferred to Gaza. Her name is Yafa Adar, she is 85 years old! My grandmother, who founded the kibbutz with her own bare hands, who believed in Zionism, who loved this country that abandoned her, is kidnapped, probably thrown out somewhere, suffering from severe pain, without medication, without food and water. Scared to death, alone."





In one of several similar incidents, one of the Hamas attackers who broke into the home of a grandmother in Nir Oz, near #Gaza, killed her, filmed it with her phone and uploaded the video to her Facebook - which is how her grand-daughter found out. pic.twitter.com/0Pi4QUE7xb — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) October 8, 2023





Adva also wrote that "no one talks to us, no one knows a thing. We obtained the information from videos that have been circulated on the internet. I want this picture to be engraved in the minds of all members of this disgraceful government. Let them understand that there are people here, elderly and children, women and men, with names and families. I want them not to sleep at night and do whatever necessary until these people return home."

Her two children were left at the border, Adi was kidnapped to Gaza

Adi was also abducted by terrorists from her home on Saturday together with her two children, one is four years old and the other is a toddler only six months old. However, the toddlers were found abandoned at the border.

Her father-in-law, Yondav Koplon, said that "Adi was at home alone with her children, because her husband, Benny, was with his brother at a party in Nirim. My two sons were besieged after the party. The partner of one of them was murdered and Adi was kidnapped by Hamas, along with my two grandchildren, from their home. At the border they separated the mother from her children and Adi was taken into Gaza, while for unknown reasons they abandoned the children at the border in the middle of the night."

Adi Koplon and her younger child - she was taken to Gaza but the terrorist left her children at the border

A resident of Holit, who was also kidnapped from her home, was also left at the border at night; she saw Adi's two children and took them with her. "We don't know if the terrorists also abandoned her there or if she managed to escape," Yondav said. "She took both of the children in her arms and started walking toward Israel until soldiers spotted them and accompanied them to the border. My son was able to locate them and reach them. They are currently on their way to medical examinations. The older child was slightly injured, and the baby has not been evaluated yet, but he seems fine."

Despite the miracle that happened to the family, having the two children return home safe, the family still worries about the mother who is captive in Gaza. "The feelings are terrible. It is hard to believe that after 75 years of independence we are still experiencing riots and massacres of this kind," Yondav said.

Liri reported to the military base and was kidnapped less than 48 hours later

Another abductee who is apparently held by the terrorists in Gaza is Liri Elbag, an IDF observer who finished the training course last Wednesday; on Thursday she reported to Nahal Oz and less than 48 hours later she was already kidnapped to Gaza.

Shira Elbag, Liri's mother, recognized her daughter in the videos that were circulated on the internet. "We planned to visit her on Saturday; she called at half past six in the morning, saying that they entered a bomb shelter because rockets were fired. An hour later she called again, I heard shots in the background, and she said there was an infiltration. They didn't know what was happening outside the shelter. A few minutes later she sent a message "They shot at us, I wasn't hurt," Shira said.

Like the stories of other missing people and abductees, Liri's parents also testify that they were in complete uncertainty for many hours. "No one from the army contacted us. We obtained some information from all kinds of groups. Some said that the observers were in the military headquarters, some wrote that they were wounded and evacuated to Soroka Hospital. I set out in the direction of Soroka hospital, while on the way I heard that they were probably evacuated to Assaf HaRofeh Hospital, I made a U-turn and drove there, but no observer arrived - neither here nor there," they said.

Liri Elbag began sercing on the Gaza border two days before the attack

"When I returned home at night, my children showed me a video in which they identified Liri as the abductee. I saw the video and refused to believe my eyes, saying it wasn't her. After a short while I watched it again, and there was no doubt that it was her. That same morning, she also sent us a picture from the shelter, and the clothes she was wearing were the same clothes that she wears in the video. She wasn’t wearing a uniform because they were woken up from their sleep." According to her mother, Liri was not the only one seen in the video, and other parents recognized their daughters after she had shared the video with them.