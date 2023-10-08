Israel's Chief Rabbis say possible to attend funerals remotely

The Chief Rabbis of Israel, Rabbi David Lau and Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef issued a joint public statement on Sunday in which they said that "it is possible to attend funeral remotely by reciting chapters of Psalms in honor of the victims."

According to the rabbis, "security forces are concerned that funerals may become a threat. Therefore, the public should act according to security guidelines and not take unneeded risks." The Chief Rabbis requested the IDF’s Home Front Command to clarify this as well.

In their statement, the Chief Rabbis addressed Hamas’ offensive against Israel.

"The Israeli people are experiencing difficult days. Soldiers, police officers, and civilians are being killed and risking their lives to save the people of Israel. The murderous killing spree claims many victims. The entire nation feels bereaved families’ pain, and prays for the recovery of the wounded, and for the wellbeing of captives and those still missing. This is the time to come together and unite as one," they wrote.

"We call on everyone to pray for God to lead our soldiers to victory against the enemies rising against us," the rabbis wrote. "May God harm our enemies. Let us love one another and unite as one. We’ve been promised that God will not abandon His people. Even in these difficult times, we trust God will answer our prayers."

According to them: "We must all work to assist our soldiers and residents in southern Israel, while following the security forces’ guidelines. Together, we’ll pray for God to watch over us. We send our condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a complete recovery to all the wounded. Our hearts go out to the families who are still unsure as to the fate of their loved ones, and we pray for them."