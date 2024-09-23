Lower Galilee home takes direct hit from Hezbollah rocket, inches from shelter

Hezbollah rockets continued to strike northern Israel on Monday, with a house in Givat Avni sustaining a direct hit. The family inside escaped unharmed by taking shelter in a reinforced safe room.

“We got into the safe room, I locked the door, and then there was this crazy explosion,” said David Yitzhak, whose home was hit. “I immediately knew it hit the house; you can just tell.” Yitzhak described the narrow escape, saying the impact was right beside the safe room. “These rooms save lives. Thirty centimeters saved three lives today—it’s surreal.”

He emphasized the importance of following safety instructions during rocket attacks. “Anyone who doesn’t follow instructions, it needs to be documented. You need to run when told to; that’s the message everyone needs to hear.”

Israeli police reported multiple rocket impacts across the Lower Galilee and said officers and bomb disposal experts were on-site managing the affected areas. Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services said that a 59-year-old man was injured by shrapnel near the Golani Junction, a 25-year-old was hurt while running to a shelter, and three others were treated for shock. All five were evacuated to Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Tiberias.

Ten rockets were fired at the Lower Galilee, including the one that hit Yitzhak’s home. Another 25 rockets targeted the Safed and Sea of Galilee area, with some intercepted and others landing in open fields near Ammiad and Nahal Amud.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a special briefing to assess the readiness of Israel’s civilian home front in anticipation of a potential escalation. He was joined by Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Amir Baram and Home Front Command Chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo.

“The resilience of the civilian front is key to enabling the IDF to fight and strike the enemy,” Gallant said. “In the coming days, the public will need to show composure, discipline and full compliance with Home Front Command guidelines. This saves lives.”