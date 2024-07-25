Former senior Fatah official Dahlan considered for Gaza rule, report

Mohammed Dahlan, a former senior member of the Fatah organization who has been living in exile from Gaza, was named as a possible Gaza ruler after the war, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. He was acceptable to both Israel and Hamas as a temporary appointment and would be approved by the United States and the Suni Gulf nations.

Dahlan had clashed with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and with the Hamas terror group. He was exiled to the UAE from the West Bank, where he fled when Hamas took over the Strip.

