Former senior Fatah official Dahlan considered for Gaza rule, report

Mohammed Dahlan has clashed with both Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and with the Hamas terror group; is considered independent and acceptable to Israel, Hamas the U.S. and moderate Arabs 

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Wall Street Journal
Hamas
Gaza Strip
Mohammed Dahlan
Mohammed Dahlan, a former senior member of the Fatah organization who has been living in exile from Gaza, was named as a possible Gaza ruler after the war, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. He was acceptable to both Israel and Hamas as a temporary appointment and would be approved by the United States and the Suni Gulf nations.
Dahlan had clashed with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and with the Hamas terror group. He was exiled to the UAE from the West Bank, where he fled when Hamas took over the Strip.
2 View gallery
מוחמד דחלאןמוחמד דחלאן
Mohammed Dahlan
(Photo: Majdi Mohammed / AP)
His name came up previously as someone who may administer Gaza after the war but had publicly announced he would reject any such offer. In an interview with the New York Times in February, he said that he does not intend to hold a political position in Gaza or the West Bank. "Neither Abbas nor Hamas. We must find new people in the Palestinian Authority." Dahlan said.
2 View gallery
מוחמד דחלאן ויאסר עראפתמוחמד דחלאן ויאסר עראפת
Yasser Arafat with a young Mohammed Dahlan
(Photo: EPA)
According to an option currently under consideration, Dahlan would oversee a Palestinian security force of 2,500 men working in coordination with an international force, as Israeli troops pull out, Arab officials told the Journal. "The Palestinian forces would be vetted by the U.S., Israel and Egypt and wouldn’t have clear loyalties to the Palestinian Authority, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want in control of Gaza," the officials said.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""