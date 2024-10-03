'We won't let Hezbollah resettle on the border' IDF chief says

During the holiday on Thursday, IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, conducted a situational assessment at the command centers of the IDF’s 98th and 36th Divisions, both of which are currently operating in southern Lebanon.

2 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In his remarks, Halevi said: "Throughout the holiday, the IDF continues to operate intensely in Lebanon and in other arenas. I met with the commanders and soldiers of the 98th Division and the 36th Division, who are operating in Lebanon for a very important mission — establishing security in the north and returning the residents to their homes after over a year of being displaced."

"Returning the residents means destroying the terrorist infrastructure Hezbollah has built near the border so they could raid our communities and kill Israeli civilians when given the order. We are very determined to destroy this infrastructure and eliminate anyone present there. We will not allow Hezbollah to settle in these places. The damage to Hezbollah in all sectors — Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon — will continue."

"Our troops in Lebanon are eliminating more and more terrorists — every encounter ends with us having the upper hand. Our troops are more prepared and trained than ever, bearing the experience from the operations in Gaza, and their advantage in the combat arena is clear. The troops are supported by aerial and ground firepower capabilities, and they are operating courageously.

2 View gallery IDF strikes in Lebanon ( Photo: AFP )

"I heard the initial findings from the battles in which we lost brave soldiers who fell heroically while fighting Hezbollah terrorists. I saw commanders who advanced in the face of fire, leading their soldiers forward, and courageously defeating the enemy. We will continue to fight in light of the heroism of these soldiers, and we will support and embrace their beloved families.

"Today, I also met with the reservists, who left their homes, families, and jobs and are here with us, bringing much experience, knowledge, and a strong spirit. I have great appreciation for the reservists, the soldiers, and the commanders in regular duty, as well as for their families.

"We will continue to operate across active arenas to bring greater security to the State of Israel as we begin the new year of 5785."

