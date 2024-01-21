U.S. delays sale of guns to prevent use by settlers

Biden administration already sanctioning violent West Bank settlers and preventing their entry to U.S. fears providing guns ordered for community security teams would free up arms for Ben-Gvir to deliver to settlements

Itamar Eichner|
Israel is experiencing a shortage in the supply of firearms for among others, community security teams, caused by delays in authorization by the State Department and Congress.
Some 8,350 guns ordered from the Colt's gun manufacturer and from Daniel Defense, that had been approved in November, have not yet been supplied.
2 View gallery
חמ"ל עיריית אשקלוןחמ"ל עיריית אשקלון
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir with guns for Ashkelon community defense teams
(Photo: Hannibal Hanschke / EPA)
The delays come following a decision by the Biden administration to review sales of guns to Israel amid concerns that they would be used by West Bank settlers, despite assurances from the government that they would not be supplied to settlements.
2 View gallery
תיעוד: מתנחלים חמושים וחיילים נכנסים לכפר הפלסטיני אל-מוערג׳את, ומרביצים לתושביםתיעוד: מתנחלים חמושים וחיילים נכנסים לכפר הפלסטיני אל-מוערג׳את, ומרביצים לתושבים
Armed settler on rampage in a Palestinian West Bank village last month
(Photo: Betzelem )
The Americans worried that the National Security Ministry under far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir would provide other weapons to the settlers, if supplied the American purchases, hence the months-long delay, that is in addition to sanctions imposed on settlers by the administration that include a ban on entry to the U.S. for violent settlers.
""