U.S. delays sale of guns to prevent use by settlers

Israel is experiencing a shortage in the supply of firearms for among others, community security teams, caused by delays in authorization by the State Department and Congress.
Some 8,350 guns ordered from the Colt's gun manufacturer and from Daniel Defense, that had been approved in November, have not yet been supplied.
The delays come following a decision by the Biden administration to review sales of guns to Israel amid concerns that they would be used by West Bank settlers, despite assurances from the government that they would not be supplied to settlements.
The Americans worried that the National Security Ministry under far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir would provide other weapons to the settlers, if supplied the American purchases, hence the months-long delay, that is in addition to sanctions imposed on settlers by the administration that include a ban on entry to the U.S. for violent settlers.