U.S. delays sale of guns to prevent use by settlers

Israel is experiencing a shortage in the supply of firearms for among others, community security teams, caused by delays in authorization by the State Department and Congress.

Some 8,350 guns ordered from the Colt's gun manufacturer and from Daniel Defense, that had been approved in November, have not yet been supplied.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir with guns for Ashkelon community defense teams

The delays come following a decision by the Biden administration to review sales of guns to Israel amid concerns that they would be used by West Bank settlers, despite assurances from the government that they would not be supplied to settlements.

Armed settler on rampage in a Palestinian West Bank village last month