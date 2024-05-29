850 גג

IDF names 3 soldiers killed by an explosive in Rafah

Staff Sgt. Amir Galilov, 20, Staff Sgt. Uri Bar Or, 21, and Staff Sgt. Ido Appel, 21, of Nahal Brigade's 50th Battalion fall in battle as a result of a powerful IED; officer and two more soldiers seriously hurt

The IDF on Wednesday named three soldiers of the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade who were killed by an explosive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
They are Staff Sgt. Amir Galilov, 20, from Shimsheet; Staff Sgt. Uri Bar Or, 21, from Midreshet Ben-Gurion and Staff Sgt. Ido Appel, 21, from Tzofar.
סמ״ר אמיר גלילובסמ״ר אמיר גלילוב
Staff Sgt. Uri Bar Or, Staff Sgt. Ido Appel and Staff Sgt. Amir Galilov
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
According to the army, a 50th Battalion officer and two other soldiers were seriously wounded in the blast. They were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.
