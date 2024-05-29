IDF names 3 soldiers killed by an explosive in Rafah

The IDF on Wednesday named three soldiers of the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade who were killed by an explosive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF on Wednesday named three soldiers of the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade who were killed by an explosive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF on Wednesday named three soldiers of the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade who were killed by an explosive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

They are Staff Sgt. Amir Galilov, 20, from Shimsheet; Staff Sgt. Uri Bar Or, 21, from Midreshet Ben-Gurion and Staff Sgt. Ido Appel, 21, from Tzofar.

They are Staff Sgt. Amir Galilov, 20, from Shimsheet; Staff Sgt. Uri Bar Or, 21, from Midreshet Ben-Gurion and Staff Sgt. Ido Appel, 21, from Tzofar.

They are Staff Sgt. Amir Galilov, 20, from Shimsheet; Staff Sgt. Uri Bar Or, 21, from Midreshet Ben-Gurion and Staff Sgt. Ido Appel, 21, from Tzofar.